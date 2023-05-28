Apple has announced that it will shut its free iCloud feature ‘My Photo Stream’ on July 26. Users who were still using this feature need to migrate to iCloud before that date. Also Read - Windows 11 Phone Link feature may make your connected iPhone vulnerable

"My Photo Stream is scheduled to be shut down on July 26, 2023," Apple said.

'My Photo Stream' was launched in 2011 alongside iCloud as a free method of syncing photos between different Apple devices such as iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac.

‘My Photo Stream’ required users to actively save media to their Camera Roll or Library and photos on ‘My Photo Stream’ are available for a short period of time. After this period, these photos can’t be accessed in iCloud.

In addition to this, it did not sync photos in their full resolution. Due to these reasons, ‘My Photo Stream’ was eventually replaced by more robust iCloud Photo Library, even though it required paid storage.

“As part of this transition, new photo uploads to My Photo Stream from your devices will stop one month before, on June 26, 2023,” Apple added.

iCloud Photos allows full resolution photos and video sync between Apple devices and users are not required to move their photos to any location. The only limitation with the iCloud is the amount of iCloud space users have in their iCloud paid plan.

‘My Photo Stream’ was still a useful feature for those who don’t want to use iCloud Photos.

What next for ‘My Photo Stream’ users

The company said that the photos that users upload to the service before that date will stay in iCloud for 30 days after they are uploaded and users can access them on any of their devices that have ‘My Photo Stream’ turned on.

In addition to this, Apple said that the photos in ‘My Photo Stream’ are already on one of the users’ devices at least, so users will not lose any photos if they have the device with their original photos.

Users who want to keep their photos on a certain device should save them to the Photo Library on that device before July 26.

