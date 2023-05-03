Google, Apple, and several other brands have come together to stop unwanted tracking from Bluetooth trackers like the Apple AirTag, and Tile. Also Read - Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Check top deals on smartphones, laptops, home appliances

For now, only iPhone users get a warning if an unwanted AirTag is tailing them. This means if you have an Android phone, you won’t know if an AirTag is stalking you. On the other hand, other trackers like Tile or a Samsung SmartTag can easily stalk iPhone users. Also Read - 'Godfather of AI’ Geoffrey Hinton quits Google to warn the world about the dangers of AI

This is where Google and Apple’s new proposal comes in. The companies have proposed a new industry standard for Bluetooth trackers to prevent stalking across platforms. Here are five things you need to know about this draft. Also Read - Google to make Google Photos search more powerful with support for complex queries

Apple and Google anti-stalking draft: Five big questions answered

What does the Google-Apple Bluetooth tracker draft suggest to stop stalking?

To start with, the draft says the tracker should have a “sound maker” or speaker that plays a sound when separated from the owner.

The companies have proposed a way to safely disable an unwanted tracker if you find one. Another section of the draft talks about encrypted serial number payload delivery. It means if you find a lost AirTag, you can look up the serial number to see the owner’s partial identity. This is done to prevent anyone from reading the owner’s full details just by knowing the serial number.

How will companies deploy the new standards when they are approved

The draft says companies will deploy these standards via firmware update. It means your existing AirTags, Tile, and Samsung SmartTags will be updated if the new standard is deployed.

Is the anti-stalking draft supported only by Google and Apple?

Major supporters of this new anti-stalking standard include Apple, Google, Tile, Samsung, Chipolo, eufy Security, and Pebblebee. These are some of the biggest names in the Bluetooth tracker industry, so the new standards could effectively reduce stalking.

For instance, Tile has a massive network of users, and Samsung is one of the largest Android phone makers in the world, which could result in rapid deployment of these measures.

Who is approving this draft?

The companies have submitted their draft to the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). This body develops standards for the internet. Interested people can comment on the draft for the next 3 months, after which the companies will prepare to deploy the new standards after feedback.

Is AirTag stalking a big deal?

According to a Motherboard report on Vice, there were over 150 cases of AirTag stalking in 2021-22 in the US alone. There are also two cases where stalker used AirTags to track the victims and murder them.