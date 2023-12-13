comscore
English | हिंदी
13 Dec, 2023 | Wednesday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsAutomobileTop DealsOPPO India
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apple announces top App Store games, apps of 2023: WhatsApp, BGMI, JioCinema, more

Apple announces top App Store games, apps of 2023: WhatsApp, BGMI, JioCinema, more

Apple has announced the list of the most popular downloaded apps and games of 2023. The list includes both free and paid apps and games.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Dec 13, 2023, 07:56 PM IST

Apple
Apple

Story Highlights

  • Apple has shared a list of top iPhone and iPad apps of 2023.
  • Apple has shared a list of top iPhone and iPad games of 2023.
  • The list includes both free to use and paid games.

Apple announced top App Store games: The year 2023 is coming to an end. Ahead of that, Apple has shared a list of all the apps and games that dominated App Store charts in 2023. The list not only includes free-to-download apps and games for iPhones and iPads but it also includes the top apps and games that iPhone and iPad users paid for.

READ MORE
Reliance, Disney reportedly discussing merging Hotstar with JioCinema

So, here are the most downloaded apps and games of 2023 in India:

READ MORE
How to mute, stop alerts of a WhatsApp Channel

Top Free iPhone Apps

  1. WhatsApp Messenger
  2. Instagram
  3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  4. JioCinema – Bigg Boss & Sports
  5. Google
  6. Snapchat
  7. Google Pay: Save, Pay, Manage
  8. Gmail – Email by Google
  9. Google Chrome
  10. Facebook

Top Paid iPhone Apps

  1. DSLR Camera
  2. pdf scanner – Wordscanner pro
  3. Slow Shutter Cam
  4. Forest: Focus for Productivity
  5. FlipClock +
  6. Logo Creator & Maker
  7. Sticker Babai: Telugu Stickers
  8. Fliqlo
  9. Money Manager (Remove Ads)
  10. Live Wallpapers & Backgrounds+

Top Free iPhone Games

  1. BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA
  2. Ludo King
  3. Subway Surfers
  4. Candy Crush Saga
  5. 8 Ball Pool
  6. Zupee: Play Real Money Games
  7. Royal Match
  8. Dr. Driving
  9. Call of Duty: Mobile
  10. Gardenscapes

Top Paid iPhone Games

  1. Hitman Sniper
  2. Minecraft
  3. RFS – Real Flight Simulator
  4. MONOPOLY
  5. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  6. Earn to Die 2
  7. Bike Race Pro: Motor Racing
  8. Shadow Knight Ninja Fight Game
  9. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
  10. Driving Zone 2: Car Racing

Top Free iPad Apps

  1. JioCinema – Bigg Boss & Sports
  2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
  3. Google Chrome
  4. Hotstar- Movies & Live Cricket
  5. Netflix
  6. Amazon Prime Video
  7. Gmail – Email by Google
  8. Messenger Duo for WhatsApp
  9. Telegram Messenger
  10. Goodnotes 6

Top Paid iPad Apps

  1. Procreate
  2. LumaFusion
  3. Nomad Sculpt
  4. Forest: Focus for Productivity
  5. WhatsApp Messages for iPad
  6. GoodReader PDF Editor & Viewer
  7. iTablaPro
  8. Amaziograph
  9. GeoShred
  10. AnkiMobile Flashcards

Top Free iPad Games

  1. BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA
  2. Ludo King
  3. Subway Surfers
  4. Asphalt 9: Legends
  5. Call of Duty: Mobile
  6. EA SPORTS FC MOBILE 24
  7. Roblox
  8. Candy Crush Saga
  9. Chess – Play & Learn
  10. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

Top Paid iPad Games

  1. Minecraft
  2. Hitman Sniper
  3. MONOPOLY
  4. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  5. RFS – Real Flight Simulator
  6. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
  7. Earn to Die 2
  8. Plague Inc
  9. Shadow Knight Ninja Fight Game
  10. Need for Speed Most Wanted

Top Apple Arcade Games

  1. NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition
  2. Asphalt 8: Airborne+
  3. Angry Birds Reloaded
  4. Getting Over It+
  5. Gear.Club Stradale
  6. Jetpack Joyride 2
  7. Fruit Ninja Classic+
  8. Mini Motorways
  9. Snake.io+
  10. Football Manager 2023 Touch
READ MORE
WhatsApp tests channel alerts, search messages by date features on Android
Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

Tags

app storeBGMIJioCinemaWhatsApp

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language