Apple announced top App Store games: The year 2023 is coming to an end. Ahead of that, Apple has shared a list of all the apps and games that dominated App Store charts in 2023. The list not only includes free-to-download apps and games for iPhones and iPads but it also includes the top apps and games that iPhone and iPad users paid for.

So, here are the most downloaded apps and games of 2023 in India:

Top Free iPhone Apps

WhatsApp Messenger Instagram YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream JioCinema – Bigg Boss & Sports Google Snapchat Google Pay: Save, Pay, Manage Gmail – Email by Google Google Chrome Facebook

Top Paid iPhone Apps

DSLR Camera pdf scanner – Wordscanner pro Slow Shutter Cam Forest: Focus for Productivity FlipClock + Logo Creator & Maker Sticker Babai: Telugu Stickers Fliqlo Money Manager (Remove Ads) Live Wallpapers & Backgrounds+

Top Free iPhone Games

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Ludo King Subway Surfers Candy Crush Saga 8 Ball Pool Zupee: Play Real Money Games Royal Match Dr. Driving Call of Duty: Mobile Gardenscapes

Top Paid iPhone Games

Hitman Sniper Minecraft RFS – Real Flight Simulator MONOPOLY Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Earn to Die 2 Bike Race Pro: Motor Racing Shadow Knight Ninja Fight Game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Driving Zone 2: Car Racing

Top Free iPad Apps

JioCinema – Bigg Boss & Sports YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream Google Chrome Hotstar- Movies & Live Cricket Netflix Amazon Prime Video Gmail – Email by Google Messenger Duo for WhatsApp Telegram Messenger Goodnotes 6

Top Paid iPad Apps

Procreate LumaFusion Nomad Sculpt Forest: Focus for Productivity WhatsApp Messages for iPad GoodReader PDF Editor & Viewer iTablaPro Amaziograph GeoShred AnkiMobile Flashcards

Top Free iPad Games

BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Ludo King Subway Surfers Asphalt 9: Legends Call of Duty: Mobile EA SPORTS FC MOBILE 24 Roblox Candy Crush Saga Chess – Play & Learn Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

Top Paid iPad Games

Minecraft Hitman Sniper MONOPOLY Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas RFS – Real Flight Simulator Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Earn to Die 2 Plague Inc Shadow Knight Ninja Fight Game Need for Speed Most Wanted

Top Apple Arcade Games

NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition Asphalt 8: Airborne+ Angry Birds Reloaded Getting Over It+ Gear.Club Stradale Jetpack Joyride 2 Fruit Ninja Classic+ Mini Motorways Snake.io+ Football Manager 2023 Touch