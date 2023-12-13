Apple announced top App Store games: The year 2023 is coming to an end. Ahead of that, Apple has shared a list of all the apps and games that dominated App Store charts in 2023. The list not only includes free-to-download apps and games for iPhones and iPads but it also includes the top apps and games that iPhone and iPad users paid for.
So, here are the most downloaded apps and games of 2023 in India:
Top Free iPhone Apps
- WhatsApp Messenger
- Instagram
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- JioCinema – Bigg Boss & Sports
- Google
- Snapchat
- Google Pay: Save, Pay, Manage
- Gmail – Email by Google
- Google Chrome
- Facebook
Top Paid iPhone Apps
- DSLR Camera
- pdf scanner – Wordscanner pro
- Slow Shutter Cam
- Forest: Focus for Productivity
- FlipClock +
- Logo Creator & Maker
- Sticker Babai: Telugu Stickers
- Fliqlo
- Money Manager (Remove Ads)
- Live Wallpapers & Backgrounds+
Top Free iPhone Games
- BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA
- Ludo King
- Subway Surfers
- Candy Crush Saga
- 8 Ball Pool
- Zupee: Play Real Money Games
- Royal Match
- Dr. Driving
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Gardenscapes
Top Paid iPhone Games
- Hitman Sniper
- Minecraft
- RFS – Real Flight Simulator
- MONOPOLY
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Earn to Die 2
- Bike Race Pro: Motor Racing
- Shadow Knight Ninja Fight Game
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Driving Zone 2: Car Racing
Top Free iPad Apps
- JioCinema – Bigg Boss & Sports
- YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
- Google Chrome
- Hotstar- Movies & Live Cricket
- Netflix
- Amazon Prime Video
- Gmail – Email by Google
- Messenger Duo for WhatsApp
- Telegram Messenger
- Goodnotes 6
Top Paid iPad Apps
- Procreate
- LumaFusion
- Nomad Sculpt
- Forest: Focus for Productivity
- WhatsApp Messages for iPad
- GoodReader PDF Editor & Viewer
- iTablaPro
- Amaziograph
- GeoShred
- AnkiMobile Flashcards
Top Free iPad Games
- BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA
- Ludo King
- Subway Surfers
- Asphalt 9: Legends
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- EA SPORTS FC MOBILE 24
- Roblox
- Candy Crush Saga
- Chess – Play & Learn
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
Top Paid iPad Games
- Minecraft
- Hitman Sniper
- MONOPOLY
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- RFS – Real Flight Simulator
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- Earn to Die 2
- Plague Inc
- Shadow Knight Ninja Fight Game
- Need for Speed Most Wanted
Top Apple Arcade Games
- NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition
- Asphalt 8: Airborne+
- Angry Birds Reloaded
- Getting Over It+
- Gear.Club Stradale
- Jetpack Joyride 2
- Fruit Ninja Classic+
- Mini Motorways
- Snake.io+
- Football Manager 2023 Touch