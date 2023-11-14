Hindi to Korean to Marathi: How to change language on Netflix

If you use your smartphone or smart television to watch shows and movies, chances are you are familiar with Netflix. It is one of the biggest streaming platforms, with hundreds of thousands of movies and shows that you can watch with a monthly subscription, starting at Rs 149. Since the catalogue on Netflix is quite wide, it appeals to people from different linguistic backgrounds. Netflix gives users the ability to change the language of the audio and subtitles for different content. This feature can be beneficial if you want to watch something in your native language, learn a new language, or enjoy a foreign film with subtitles.

Here are some simple steps you can follow to change the language on Netflix:

1. Start by logging in to your Netflix account on your device, such as a smartphone or laptop. If you have multiple profiles, choose the one for which you want to change the language.

2. Next, click on the menu icon in the upper right corner and select Account. This will take you to your account settings page.

3. Look for the My Profile section and click on Language. You will then see a list of languages that you can choose from. If you want to search for a specific language, you can type it in the search box.

4. Select the language that you want to use for your Netflix interface and content. You will see a confirmation message that says “Language preference updated.”

5. Finally, jump back to the home screen and search for the content that you want to watch. You will notice that the audio and subtitles options have changed to the language that you selected. You can also change the audio and subtitles for each title by clicking on the speech bubble icon in the playback bar.

In conclusion, Netflix makes it easy and convenient for you to change the language of your content. This feature allows you to enjoy your favourite TV shows and movies in any language that you prefer, or explore new languages and cultures with Netflix.