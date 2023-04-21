Wings has launched Phantom 345 earbuds in India. The newly launched earbuds are the latest addition to Wings’ Phantom lineup and feature a transparent case with a digital battery display, sensitive touch control, and a playtime of 50 hours, among others. Also Read - Wings Phantom 380 TWS earbuds launched with ANC and up to 50 hours of playback

Wings Phantom 345 price in India

Wings Phantom 345 is available via Amazon, Flipkart, Wings website, and offline stores at a price of Rs 1,299. They are available in two colours – black and white.

Wings Phantom 345 specifications

Wings Phantom 345 earbuds come with 13mm high fidelity drivers, environmental noise cancellation, 30db active noise cancellation, and voice assistant support for Google and Siri. They come in a transparent case with a digital battery display and carbon fibre groves. These earbuds are IPX5 sweat and water-resistant and weigh 35 grams.

The Phantom 345 earbuds feature touch sensors in the earbuds for play/pause, volume controls, and calls. You get a dedicated gaming mode with offers a 40ms latency. In addition to this, earbuds offer support for AAC and SBC codecs and have Bluetooth version 5.3 with a range of 15 meters.

Coming to the battery, the earbuds offer up to 50 hours of total play time, 10 hours of earbuds playtime, 40 hours of talk time, and 300 hours of standby time. In addition to this, the complete charging time is 1.5 hours and the earbuds’ charging time is 1 hour. Furthermore, it comes with USB-C Bullet Charge, which the company claims can give 100 minutes of playtime in 10 minutes of charge.

Commenting on the launch, Vijay Venkateswaran, co-founder of Wings, said, “The Phantom 345’s unique case design is a novelty, crafted with great detail and a proposition to ‘wow’ our customers. We hope these feature-rich earbuds will receive the same overwhelming response from the audience as other products in the Phantom series.”

Last month Wings launched its Phantom 380 TWS earbuds. The earbuds are said to offer up to 50 hours of playback, low latency support, and an IPX5 rating. The earbuds came at a launch price of Rs 1,299 and were offered in Black and White colour options. Wings Phantom 380 earbuds come with 13mm drivers and weigh 39 grams. The earbuds have ultra-low latency support of 40ms for a competitive in-game experience.