Wings on Monday launched a pair of new truly wireless earbuds in the country dubbed Wings Phantom 380 TWS. The earbuds come with 13mm drivers and feature ANC support.

The earbuds are said to offer up to 50 hours of playback, low latency support, and an IPX5 rating.

Wings Phantom 380 price, colors, availability

The Phantom 380 earbuds come at a special launch price of Rs 1,299 and come in two color options – Black and White.

The earbuds can be purchased on Flipkart, Amazon, and Wings’ official website.

Wings Phantom 380 specs and features

Wings Phantom 380 earbuds come with 13mm drivers that are anticipated to offer a good listening experience. The earbuds are light, weighing only 39 grams. The earbuds have ultra-low latency support of 40ms for a competitive in-game experience.

One of the major highlights of the earbuds include the ANC support. There’s a 30dB ANC support that is expected to cut off some outside noise. Wings has also offered ENC on the earbuds so the calls are clear.

Furthermore, the earbuds pack a battery that will offer a total playback of up to 50 hours. That’s with ANC turned on. With the ANC off, the earbuds can get you 35 hours of playback.

The earbuds feature Bullet Charge support that will charge the earbuds fully in less time. The earbuds have an IPX5 rating and the latest Bluetooth 5.3 support. Lastly, Wings has offered different EQ settings in the Wings Sync app available on both iOS for iPhone and Play Store for Android.

Commenting on the product’s launch, Wings Co-Founder, Vijay Venkateswaran said, “The Phantom 380 earbuds are for people who value style and function in equal measure. The product USP is the ANC and transparency modes which is a first for us. Like our users, we as a brand keep upping our game and this product results from this strive.”