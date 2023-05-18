comscore
Wings Phantom 340 TWS earbuds with 13mm drivers and transparent design launched

Wings Phantom 340 earbuds come in a transparent case and offer 30 dB noise cancellation support.

Highlights

  • Wings launches Phantom 340 TWS earbuds with 13mm drivers.
  • Wings Phantom 340 TWS earbuds offer with 40 hours of playtime.
  • Wings Phantom 340 TWS earbuds come at a launch price of Rs 1,499.
Wings Phantom 340

Wings on Thursday launched the all-new Phantom 340 TWS earbuds in India. The all-new earbuds come in the Phantom 300-series and offer features like noise cancellation, up to 40 hours of playback, and an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance. Also Read - Wings Phantom 345 earbuds launched in India: Check price, specification and availability here

Wings Phantom 340 TWS earbuds price, colors, and availability

The Wings Phantom 340 TWS earbuds come at a launch price of Rs 1,499 and come in Black and White colors. Interested buyers will be soon able to purchase the earbuds on Amazon Flipkart, and Wing’s official website. Also Read - Wings Phantom 380 TWS earbuds launched with ANC and up to 50 hours of playback

Wings offers 1-year warranty on the earbuds and free 7 days of replacement in case of any manufacturing defects.

Wings Phantom 340 TWS earbuds specs and features

Wings Phantom 340 TWS earbuds come with a design similar to that of Apple’s AirPods. The charging case is transparent, meaning one can see the earbuds when they are kept inside for charging.

Wings Phantom 340

The earbuds come with 13mm drivers and feature 30 dB ANC support. The earbuds also come with transparent mode that will let you hear your surroundings.

The Phantom 340 TWS earbuds also come with Smart ENC-enabled microphones for clearer calls. The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity.

Wings has made the earbuds IPX5 certified for water and sweat resistance. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of playtime with the case.

The earbuds are compatible with Android and iOS devices and can be tweaked from the Wings Sync app.

Talking about the launch of the earbuds, Co-Founder of Wings said, “We are completely confident that the Phantom 340 will be highly sought after. Our previous launch in the ANC series, the first in the lineup was a success. The new Phantom 340 earbuds will only take this further, with its one of a kind design and the ANC combined. We are looking forward to a phenomenal market response.”

In other news, Wings recently made Indian cricketer Shubman Gill its brand ambassador.

  • Published Date: May 18, 2023 7:05 PM IST
