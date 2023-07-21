Sony has announced the launch of WF-C700N wireless noise-cancelling earbuds in India. These earbuds are the latest addition to Sony’s audio lineup in India.

Some of the highlights of these earbuds include switching between Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound modes with one push, ergonomic surface design, up to 15 hours of battery life and more.

Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds price and availability

Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds are available in Black, White, Lavender and Sage Green colour. They are priced at Rs 8,990 and interested buyers can get them now across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), Sony online portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India.

Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds specifications

Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds are closed-type earbuds that come with a 5mm driver unit and frequency response between 20Hz to 20,000Hz with 44.1kHz sampling.

Coming to Bluetooth specifications, Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth version 5.2 with an effective range of 10m. It supports SBC and AAC audio formats.

The WF-C700N feature a multipoint connection, which means they can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. So, when a call comes in, earbuds will know which device is ringing and connects to the right one automatically.

The newly launched earbuds can cancel out background noise with noise cancelling or users can switch to Ambient Sound Mode to stay connected to their natural surroundings.

Users can personalise the settings within the Sony | Headphones Connect app or use the Focus on Voice setting to chat without removing the earbuds.

In addition to this, Adaptive Sound Control adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where users are and what they are doing.

Coming to the battery, Sony WF-C700N wireless earbuds have 5 hours of music playback and communication time, and it takes 3 hours to fully charge. The charging case weighs 31g approximately.

Each earbud weighs 4.6g and has an IPX4 water resistance rating.

Meanwhile, LG Electronics has announced the launch of its latest LG TONE Fit TF7 wireless earbuds in India. The newly launched earbuds feature a skirt shape hook with a freebit design and claim to offer optimised fit and usability for various outdoor activities.

LG TONE Fit TF7 wireless earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Meridian technology, and UVnano technology to sanitise the ear gel surfaces. In addition to this, the earbuds offer multi-point, multi-paring options and have Google Fast Pair and MS Swift Pair for seamless connectivity. It also provides voice command compatibility with Google and Siri.