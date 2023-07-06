LG TONE Fit TF7 wireless earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Meridian technology, and UVnano technology to sanitise the ear gel surfaces.

LG Electronics has announced the launch of its latest LG TONE Fit TF7 wireless earbuds in India. The newly launched earbuds feature a skirt shape hook with a freebit design and claim to offer optimised fit and usability for various outdoor activities.

LG TONE Fit TF7 wireless earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Meridian technology, and UVnano technology to sanitise the ear gel surfaces. In addition to this, the earbuds offer multi-point, multi-paring options and have Google Fast Pair and MS Swift Pair for seamless connectivity. It also provides voice command compatibility with Google and Siri.

LG TONE Fit TF7 earbuds price and availability in India

LG TONE Fit TF7 earbuds will be available for purchase starting from August 2023 onwards, with a starting price of Rs 12,500.

LG TONE Fit TF7 earbuds specifications

LG TONE Fit TF7 earbuds come with medical-grade Silicon ear gels and claim to offer comfortable fits. It has a 6mm driver unit and is equipped with Meridian technology. In addition to this, the earbuds are also equipped with Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP) to make the audio seem like it is coming from all around the user.

The newly launched earbuds feature a proximity sensor that detects whether the earbuds are in the ear or not and have a hybrid Active Noise Cancellation technology that combines feed-back and feed-forward techniques. It also features two Noise Cancellation modes and users can adjust them to choose how they want to listen.

Listening mode keeps users aware of their environment by letting more of background noise in users’ ears and Conversation Mode amplifies people’s voices even when earbuds are in their ears.

LG TONE Fit TF7 earbuds has UVnano charging cradle that keeps wireless earbuds clean. A built-in UV LED light reduces bacteria by up to 99.9 percent in just 10 minutes, from the whole gel ear tips to the mesh inside, as per the company’s claim.

Furthermore, the earbuds have an IP67 rating and are resistant to dust, sweat and rain.

LG TONE Fit TF7 earbuds have a 68mAh Li-ion battery and offer 10 hours of music at full charge and the cradle has a 390mAh battery that has the capacity of another 20 hours of power. In total, it offers 30 hours of playtime. The earbuds are also capable of fast charging and give an extra hour of playing power in just 5 minutes.

The earbuds come with Bluetooth version 5.3 and support SBC and AAC audio codes. They are equipped with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair for faster pairing. In addition to this, it comes with Multi Point, which lets users pair wireless earbuds with up to five devices through the LG TONE Free app.

What else?

LG Electronics also announced the launch of its LG XBOOM series in India. The XBOOM series features RNC9, RNC7 and RNC5 models. The RNC9 offers maximum connectivity options including two USB ports, Bluetooth and FM radio. It also boasts karaoke functionalities with a Microphone Input, Guitar Input, Vocal Effect, Voice Canceller, Key Changer, Echo Effect and Vocal Sound Control.

The RNC7 and RNC5 models come with two USB ports, Bluetooth and FM. In addition to this, they feature party strobe lighting, DJ functionalities, karaoke capabilities, and convenient connectivity options such as TV connection (Optical/Wireless), phone cradle, wireless party link for Multi Product, and LG Bluetooth App.

LG XBOOM RNC9, RNC7 and RNC5 models will be available at all Stores starting from August 2023 onwards, with a starting price of Rs 22,000.