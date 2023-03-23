comscore Sennheiser HD 660S2 Headphones Launched In India; Priced At Rs 54,990 - Watch Video
News

Sennheiser HD 660S2 Headphones Launched In India; Priced At Rs 54,990 - Watch Video

Features

German audio giant Sennheiser on Tuesday launched its new headphones -- HD 660S2 -- in the country at ₹54,990.

sennheiser

Sennheiser has expanded its 600-series family with the launch of HD 660S2 headphones in India. The headphone has been priced at Rs 54,990. The company said that the HD 660S2 headphone has been crafted in a way that skillfully balances reference-level detail with engaging frequency response. The headphone features a more dramatic listen with greater intensity from enhanced sub-bass tuning, extracting dynamic impact and emotion from audio enthusiasts’ favorite recordings. Also Read - Looking for premium headphones? Check out these options from Sony, Apple, other brands

Also Read - CES 2023: Sennheiser launches wired earphones, IE 200, at Rs 14,990
  • Published Date: March 23, 2023 1:12 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Vu launches new Smart TVs in India at starting price of Rs 23,999

Windows 11 bug exposes cropped out screenshot data

Microsoft introduces Bing Image Creator powered by OpenAI s DALL-E

OnePlus 5G Upgrade Days sale: Check top offers here

Opera announces ChatGPT integration, AI summarisation features for its browsers

Sennheiser HD 660S2 Headphones Launched In India; Priced At Rs 54,990 - Watch Video

Twitter To Soon Increase Long-Form Tweets To 10000 Characters - Watch Video

WhatsApp Unveils New Features For Groups, Gives Admins More Control - Watch Video

The Best Budget Android Phones You Can Buy Under Rs 10000 - Watch Video

Moto G73 5G Unboxing, First Look & Price in India - Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI

Tech Updates/ launch

Nvidia Launches AI Supercomputer Cloud Service and partnerships to train generative AI
Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results

Tech Updates/ launch

Instagram's new feature began displaying ads in search results
Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings

Tech Updates/ launch

Google ramps up AI technology into its healthcare offerings
Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)

Tech Updates/ launch

Nothing OS 1.5.3 starts rolling out for Phone (1)