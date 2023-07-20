Samsung Galaxy Ring may be in the works by Samsung. The company filed patents for it in 2022 and got the Samsung Galaxy Ring name trademarked by KIPRIS, the Korean agency for intellectual property rights.

The device is unlikely to come out in 2023 since there is not much buzz about it. However, Samsung may reveal more details at its upcoming Unpacked event.

The patent documents were first reported by Naver, a Korean site, which shows that the ring may have some health-tracking features. The documents indicate that the ring may have ECG and PPG sensors, which could enable it to measure heart rate and temperature.

Samsung may have plans to link the Galaxy Ring with other smart devices at home, according to a previous patent. This could mean that users can operate their smart TV and other gadgets with the ring.

The Elec reports that Samsung is working on the circuit boards for its debut Galaxy Rings. It will then decide when to make the fitness tracker in large quantities based on “product scalability”.

The rumours also say that Samsung is seeking a smart ring patent that can be used with XR (extended reality) devices.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 26 and the company is expected to launch up to four devices at the event. The company will launch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. Both will be successors to the existing Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

In addition to this, Samsung is also expected to announce the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch 6 series.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is likely to come with a 7.6-inch AMOLED display featuring a Full-HD+ resolution and punch-hole panel. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a 6.2-inch secondary or outer screen on the phone having the same 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung is expected to offer Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It will likely have ingress protection and boot on Android 13 OS based on OneUI 5.1.

In addition to this, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be a major upgrade over its predecessor. The device will feature a larger secondary display sized 3.4 inches. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. There will be a 6.7-inch primary display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.