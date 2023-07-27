After introducing them at the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, Samsung has announced the launch of its new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic smartwatches in India. The company has also started pre-booking of these smartwatches and introduced attractive offers for interested buyers.

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series come in different sizes and connectivity options and offer a range of features such as blood pressure monitoring, ECG, and more.

The Galaxy Watch6 series introduces a new feature that allows users to pay with a simple tap of their wrist, without using their phone or wallet.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series price and offers

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 is available in two dial sizes- 40mm and 44mm, and two connectivity options- Bluetooth and LTE. The 40mm Bluetooth variant is priced at Rs 29,999, while the LTE variant is priced at Rs 33,999. The 44mm Bluetooth variant is priced at Rs 32,999, while the LTE variant is priced at Rs 36,999.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic is available in two dial sizes- 43mm and 47mm, and two connectivity options- Bluetooth and LTE. The 43mm Bluetooth variant is priced at Rs 36,999, while the LTE variant is priced at Rs 40,999. The 47mm Bluetooth variant is priced at Rs 39,999, while the LTE variant is priced at Rs 43,999.

Interested buyers who pre-book the Galaxy Watch6 or Galaxy Watch6 Classic starting today will get a cashback of Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. They will also get an upgrade bonus of Rs 4,000 if they exchange their old smartwatch or fitness band. This will bring down the effective price of the new watches to as low as Rs 19,999 for the Galaxy Watch6 40mm Bluetooth variant and Rs 33,999 for the Galaxy Watch6 Classic 47mm LTE variant.

Interested buyers can pre-book the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic on July 27, 2023, from 12 PM onwards from Samsung Online Store and other leading online and offline retail stores.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series is available in various colour options such as graphite and gold for the Galaxy Watch6, and black and silver for the Galaxy Watch6 Classic.

Detailed prices of all models are given below.

Model Dial Size Connectivity MOP (₹ ) Prebook Offer Effective Price Cashback Upgrade Bonus Galaxy Watch6 40mm BT 29,999 6,000 4,000 19,999 LTE 33,999 23,999 44mm BT 32,999 22,999 LTE 36,999 26,999 Galaxy Watch6 Classic 43mm BT 36,999 26,999 LTE 40,999 30,999 47mm BT 39,999 29,999 LTE 43,999 33,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series come with 2000 nits of peak brightness and an Always On Display brightness adjustment feature. Samsung has increased the battery capacity in both models. Both come with a 425mAh typical battery capacity for the larger-sized variant and a 300mAh cell for the smaller-sized variant. The duo has a 5 ATM IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810H certification.

The series has Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4 + 5Ghz, NFC, and GNSS options like GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo. As far as compatibility is concerned, both watches can be paired with phones running on Android 10 or higher that have more than 1.5GB of memory.