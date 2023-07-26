Samsung at its Unpacked July event on Wednesday launched the all-new Galaxy Watch series. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Series 6 has two models – Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. There’s no Watch 6 Pro, in case you are wondering. The Classic brings back the much-loved rotating bezel that will give the satisfying clicks they wanted. The lineup comes with more screen real estate and has improved health-tracking features. Let’s take a look at the full details about the smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup boasts a sleek design and has a slimmer bezel. The Galaxy Watch 6 comes in two sizes i.e. 40MM and 44MM, whereas, the Watch 6 Classic has 43MM and 47MM variants. The Classic has a rotating bezel that’s 15 percent thinner. It is made up of Stainless Steel material. The vanilla Watch 6 has an Armor Aluminum build. Both feature Sapphire Crystal Glass.

The wearables come with 2000 nits of peak brightness and an Always On Display brightness adjustment feature. Samsung has increased the battery capacity in both models. Both come with a 425mAh typical battery capacity for the larger-sized variant and 300mAh for the smaller-sized variant. The duo has a 5 ATM IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810H certification.

This time around there are more health tracking features the major focus is on Sleep tracking. Both smartwatches come with features like Sleep Score, Personalized Heart Rate Zone, Body Composition, menstrual cycle tracking, Irregular Heart Rhythm notification, and fall detection.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series runs on WearOS Powered by Samsung (WearOS 4) and has Samsung’s One UI 5 Watch. Both smartwatches support WhatsApp and have additional streaming options with Audible. The duo comes with apps like Google Calendar, Gmail, Peloton, MyFitness Pal, and others. The series also has other features like Camera Controller, Guided Fitness, and Find My Phone.

The new smartwatches come in LTE and Bluetooth/Wi-Fi options. The series has Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4 + 5Ghz, NFC, and GNSS options like GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and Galileo. As far as compatibility is concerned, both watches can be paired with phones running on Android 10 or higher that have more than 1.5GB of memory.

“With the new Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, we are delivering on our commitment to democratize advanced health monitoring tools, now offering easier access right from the wrist,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics.

“From sleep and fitness coaching to nutritional insights, Samsung is providing new and convenient ways to help users gain understanding and take action for better health and wellness, every day and every night,” he continued.