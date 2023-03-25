comscore Redmi Watch 3 launched in Europe, but no word on India launch
News

Redmi Watch 3 with Bluetooth calling support launched in Europe, but no word on India launch

Wearables

The newly-launched Redmi Watch 3 uses a Bluetooth connection to allow you to make phone calls right from the smartwatch.

redmiwatch3

Redmi Watch 3 is the latest smartwatch from the Xiaomi brand that launched in Europe. Although the Redmi Watch 3 was launched in China, this is its first launch in an international market. The Redmi Watch 3 comes with a big display, but customers would like support for Bluetooth calling on the smartwatch. Redmi claims that the new Watch 3 allows you to make SOS emergency calls if needed.

The new Redmi Watch 3 uses a Bluetooth connection to allow you to make calls right from the smartwatch. The calls happen on the smartphone. The smartwatch supports Android 6.0 or higher and iOS 12 or higher operating systems.

Redmi Watch 3 price

Launched in Europe now and in China last year, the Redmi Watch 3 costs EUR 119, which is roughly Rs 10,600. It comes in Black and Ivory colours. There is no word on when the Redmi Watch 3 will be launched in India.

Redmi Watch 3 specifications

The Redmi Watch 3 comes with a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with a 390×450 pixels resolution, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a brightness of 600 nits. The smartwatch comes with a 298mAh battery that the company says will last up to 12 days. You can wear the smartwatch while showering as it comes with 5ATM of water resistance. The Redmi Watch 3 uses a GNSS chip, which supports Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and QZSS satellite positioning systems. Even though the smartwatch is not launched in India, the absence of the NavIC positioning system is a miss.

You get 121 sports modes on the Redmi Watch 3, such as cycling, mountaineering, and swimming, among others. The smartwatch supports blood oxygen level tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep monitoring. There are activity tracking also available on the smartwatch. The Redmi Watch 3 weighs 37g, making it one of the lightest smartwatches on the market at its price.

  • Published Date: March 25, 2023 2:25 PM IST
