Nothing Ear (2) to launch today: How can you watch the livestream

Nothing to launch Ear (2) earbuds today: How to watch the livestream, what to expect

Nothing is all set to unveil is second generation earbuds, the Nothing Ear (2) today. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

  • Nothing will launch Ear (2) earbuds at a global launch event today.
  • Nothing Ear (2) is the successor to the Nothing Ear (1).
  • Nothing Ear (2) will also launch in India today.
Nothing is all set to launch its first second-generation product, that is, the Nothing Ear (2) today. These earbuds are the successor to the Nothing Ear (1) truly wireless earbuds that were launched globally and in India last year. The company will launch the Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds at a global launch event today. It is also expected to announce the availability of its earbuds in India today. Also Read - Carl Pei jots differences between Phone (1) and Pixel 6a after a netizen asks 'Is it better' than the Google phone

Nothing Ear (2): How to watch the launch event in India

Nothing will be live-streaming the launch event for its upcoming Nothing Ear (2) earbuds on nothing.tech and on the company’s official YouTube channel today. Interested people will be able to watch the event live at 1500 GMT or 8:30PM IST today. Also Read - Nothing Ear (2) India price leaked before launch on March 22

We will also be covering the Nothing Ear (2) launch event at Techlusive. So, stay tuned for all the updates. Also Read - Nothing Ear (2) to come with LDAC 5.0 and IP54 rating

Nothing Ear (2) earbuds: What to expect from the launch event today

Nothing has been teasing details about its upcoming Nothing Ear (2) earbuds on its social media handles for quite some time now. The details teased by the company have already given us a brief glimpse into what its upcoming earbuds would look like.

Nothing founder Carl Pei too has been teasing the launch on Twitter.

The image of the Nothing Ear (2) teased by the company shows that the company is expected to follow the same transparent design scheme that it has followed in the Nothing Stick and the Nothing Ear (1). Beyond that, it’s hard to say anything about the design of these upcoming earbuds.

Apart from this, Nothing has also shared several key details about its upcoming earbuds on social media. The company has revealed that Nothing Ear (2) is far more compatible than the Nothing Ear (1). “We’ve gone from testing Ear (1) on 70 devices, to testing on over 120 smartphones and laptops for Ear (2),” Nothing wrote in a social media post.

Nothing has also revealed that the Ear (2) comes with support for features such as LHDC 5.0 streaming, and hi-res audio certification among other things. We will know more about the Nothing Ear (2) tonight. So, stay tuned for all the updates.

  • Published Date: March 22, 2023 11:17 AM IST
