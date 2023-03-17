comscore Nothing Ear (2) may cost more than Rs 10,000: Check details
Nothing Ear (2) India price leaked before launch on March 22

Nothing Ear (2) will come with a few internal upgrades such as LDAC 5.0 support, Personalized ANC, and more.

Highlights

  • The India price of the upcoming Nothing Ear (2) has been leaked.
  • The Nothing Ear (2) is said to have a box price of Rs 12,999.
  • The Nothing Ear (2) will come with LDAC 5.0 support.
Nothing has scheduled to launch the Nothing Ear (2) on March 22 globally including the Indian region. Ahead of its launch, the company confirmed some features of the earbuds. Now, the tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked the India price of the Ear (2). Also Read - Nothing Ear (2) to come with LDAC 5.0 and IP54 rating

Nothing Ear (2) India price, availability

The Nothing Ear (2) is tipped to have a box price of Rs 12,999. The device is said to go on sale at Rs 9,999 or Rs 10,999. Also Read - Nothing Ear (2) design revealed through leaked renders

This will put it in line with some of the popular TWS earbuds such as the Oppo Enco X and the recently launched OnePlus Buds 2 Pro.

The earbuds should be available for purchase on Flipkart. Once the launch is done on March 22, we expect the earbuds to go on sale immediately.

Nothing Ear (2) specifications and features

For starters, the Nothing Ear (2) will bring the same transparent design as the Ear (1). The earbuds, however, will offer a few internal improvements.

The Nothing Ear (2) is confirmed to come with LDAC 5.0 (Low Latency Audio Codec) support. This means the audio from the earbuds will be of high quality, while offering low latency.

The earbuds will have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is worth noting that this ingress protection is only for water splashes, so the buds won’t be waterproof.

The Ear (2)will come with an 11.6mm driver, which is the same as the EAR (1). The buds are expected to offer 6 hours of playback time without the case and 36 hours of playback with the charging case.

The earbuds will feature personalized Active Noise Cancellation and have different listening modes. Nothing will offer a Qi-compatible charger to charge the earbuds quickly via a USB Type-C port.

Once the Nothing Ear (2) arrives, the company’s existing Ear (stick) is expected to continue selling. That’s because Ear (stick) is a separate offering with a different set of features.

  • Published Date: March 17, 2023 8:35 PM IST
