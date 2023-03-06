comscore Nothing Ear (2) launch date revealed: All you need to know
News

Nothing Ear (2) will launch later this month: Check launch date, features

Wearables

Nothing Ear (2) finally has a release date, and thankfully, won't have to wait for too long.

Highlights

  • Nothing Ear (2) will debut on March 22 globally.
  • Nothing Ear (2) is expected to have a similar design as Ear (2).
  • Nothing Ear (2) may feature personalized ANC support.
Nothing Ear (2)

After several leaks and certifications, the upcoming TWS earbuds of Nothing have been confirmed to release this month. The Nothing Ear (2) will be a successor to the Ear (1) launched last year. Also Read - Nothing's first-ever speaker's renders surface online: Report

The new earbuds are expected to bring new features while retaining the transparent design footprint. Also Read - Nothing Phone (2) confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 series chip, new product to launch in March

Nothing Ear (2) launch date, availability

The Nothing Ear (2) will launch on March 22 at 15:00 GMT (8:30 PM IST). Also Read - Nothing Phone (1) is now receiving stable Android 13 update

The TWS earbuds will also likely arrive in India around a similar timeline. It should be available on Flipkart like Ear (1).

Nothing Ear (2) design and features

Recently, the design of Ear (2) was leaked. The TWS earbuds will come with a similar design as the Ear (1). In fact, it will even feature a similar casing. That said, the design of the earbuds may not impress everyone.

As for the features, the earbuds are tipped to come with improved sound quality. One of the key features will be the support for personalized active noise cancellation (ANC).

It is also said to come with transparency mode, dual connectivity, and advanced EQ support. Nothing could also offer the Find Earbuds feature that will likely let you know the location of the earbuds so it’s easy to find them.

Apart from this, there’s no other information available about the earbuds. However, since the launch is right around the corner, we won’t have to wait for too long to learn more about them.

In related news, Nothing discontinued the Ear (1) soon after it launched the Nothing Ear stick. But with the launch of Ear (2), Nothing is expected to continue selling the Ear Stick since the earbuds will be a different product altogether.

In case you are unaware, the Ear Stick lacks ANC and has a cylindrical design. So, the Ear stick with its lipstick-like design will be sold alongside the upcoming Ear (2), which will likely feature a square-shaped casing.

  • Published Date: March 6, 2023 5:19 PM IST
