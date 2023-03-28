comscore Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds go on sale today: Check details
Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds sale begins today: Check price, offers, and features

Wearables

Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds come with personalized ANC and LHDC 5.0 support.

Highlights

  • Nothing Ear (2) will be available for purchase at 12 PM today.
  • Nothing Ear (2) succeeds Ear (1) by offering a more compact case design.
  • Nothing Ear (2) supports personalized ANC and LHDC 5.0.
Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds

Image: Nothing

Nothing last week launched Nothing Ear (2) in India, Europe, and the US. The TWS earbuds come with a host of improvements over the original Ear (1). Some of its highlights include personalized ANC, LHDC 5.0, and Hi-Res audio support. Also Read - Nothing Phone 2 spotted on BIS, launch imminent

Starting today, the TWS earbuds will be available for purchase in India. Also Read - Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds sale: Price, availability

The Ear (2) TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 9,999. The earbuds will be available on Flipkart, Myntra, and other select stores at 12 PM today. Also Read - Nothing to launch Ear (2) earbuds today: How to watch the livestream, what to expect

Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds: Specifications and features

The Nothing Ear (2) carries the same design as the predecessor, Ear (1). The earbuds feature a transparent design and the case that they come in also boasts the same design footprint. However, this time, the size of the case is smaller.

Nothing says that it has completely redesigned these earbuds to use a combination of polyurethane and graphene. The Ear (2) earbuds are said to deliver even richer high frequencies and deeper, softer bass as opposed to the Ear (1).

The earbuds have an 11.6mm custom dynamic driver. Thanks to the custom diaphragm, the earbdus are touted to offer a good listening experience. The earbuds also have Hi-Res Audio support and also feature LHDC 5.0. There’s also personalized ANC support of 40dB.

The Ear (2) earbuds will offer a ore finer quality sound and transmit frequencies of up to 24 bit or 192 kHz at speeds of up to 1Mbps.

The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 36 hours of music playback with ANC turned off. So expect a slighly less usage with ANC turned on.

There’s a support for 2.5W charging as well as reverse charging. With a 10-minute charge, the earbuds will offer up to 8 hours of music playback.

As for its other features, the Ear (2) feature support for Dual Connection, which enables users to connect to up to two devices simultaneously and switch between playing music or receiving calls between them.

There’s a Game Moe, Low Lag Mode, and others, which can be tweaked on the Nothing X app. The earbuds can be paired with both Android and iOS devices. Users can take control of the earbuds on the aforesaid app available on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

  • Published Date: March 28, 2023 11:59 AM IST
