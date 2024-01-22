Google Pixel Watch 3 likely to come in different sizes: Details here

Many people love the Google Pixel Watch 2 for its elegant design, powerful performance, rich features, and long-lasting battery life. However, some users have expressed dissatisfaction with the small size of the watch, which only comes in a 41mm option. This is considerably smaller than what other brands like Samsung offer, with some models reaching up to 47mm in size.

To address this, Google is reportedly working on two different sizes for the Pixel Watch 3, which is expected to be released later this year. The exact dimensions of the new models are not yet known, but one of them will be larger than the 41mm Pixel Watch 2.

A larger case size could have several benefits for the Pixel Watch 3. For instance, it could accommodate a larger display, such as a 1.3-inch screen, which would offer more room for viewing and interacting with the watch. It could also house a larger battery, which would extend the battery life of the watch even further. In addition to this, it could enable more health sensors, which would enhance the health and fitness features of the watch.

The bigger Pixel Watch 3 model is expected to require 22mm bands, which are wider than the 20mm bands used by the current model. This would provide more stability and comfort for the users. Google is also expected to improve the aesthetics of the watch by reducing the bezel around the screen, which would make the watch look more sleek and modern.

This larger Pixel Watch would appeal to users who have bigger wrists or who need a more durable battery. The Pixel Watch 2 already offers 24 hours of battery life with the always-on display feature, but a larger model would likely surpass that.

The Pixel Watch 3 is expected to launch in early October, alongside the new Pixel 9 series. As for the hardware inside, it’s expected to use the same Snapdragon W5 chipset as the Pixel Watch 2, since there’s no indication of a new chipset for Wear OS.

