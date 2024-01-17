Google Maps can now navigate inside tunnels: How this feature will work

Google has added a new feature in Maps that will let users navigate in tunnels or other satellite dead zones. The company added support for ‘Bluetooth beacons’ and has rolled them out widely on Google Maps for Android. However, it still missing in the iOS version of the app, reports 9to5Google. This feature will essentially allow Google Maps users to navigate while inside tunnels or areas where satellite coverage is low.

According to the report, Bluetooth beacons are not new as the Google-owned Waze has long supported the technology in tunnels globally, including major cities like New York City, Chicago, Paris, Brussels, and many more. Those beacons, though, have only ever functioned within the Waze app. “The Waze Beacons programme provides seamless navigation to drivers underground where GPS signals don’t reach, ensuring location services, increased driver safety, and better visibility into real-time events inside the tunnel,” Google wrote on its support page.

How the feature will work

As pointed out by SmartDroid, users can find the option at the bottom of the “Driving Options” section under Settings > Navigation Settings. By default, the feature is deactivated. But you can activate it in case you use tunnels while driving. This will help drivers who often face issues when they are about to exit a tunnel and Google Maps suddenly shows a route that isn’t. With the help of Bluetooth beacons, the Android version of Google Maps will be able to determine the location of your device and, thus, your vehicle. But here is the catch. This feature will work only when the tunnel you are passing through has Bluetooth beacons installed.

Meanwhile, Google has announced that it is removing some underutilised features in Google Assistant “to focus on delivering the best possible user experience”. As per the list shared by the company, Google will be removing 17 features. Starting January 26, the company said when users ask for one of the removed features, they may get a notification that it won’t be available after a certain date.

— Written with inputs from IANS