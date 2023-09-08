Google Pixel Watch 2: Google recently announced that it will hold a launch event for its new Pixel devices on October 4 in New York City. At that time the company did not announce the product lineup that was set to launch at the event. Yesterday, Google revealed via an X post that it will be launching its Google Pixel 8 series smartphone at the event and today, the company revealed its Google Pixel Watch 2, which is also set to be launched at the October event. The Google Pixel 8 series will include Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones and all three devices including Google Pixel Watch 2 will be available for pre-order starting October 5 via Flipkart.

“Worth every minute of the wait(.) Meet the all-new #PixelWatch 2 on 5th October. Available exclusively on @Flipkart,” Google India wrote in an X post.

Google Pixel Watch 2 India price (expected)

The price of the Pixel Watch 2 is still unknown, but it could be similar to the first Pixel Watch, which started at $349.99 (Rs 29,000 approximately) for a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi base model and $399.99 (Rs 33,000 approximately) for an LTE version.

Google Pixel Watch 2 specifications (expected)

Pixel Watch 2 will retain the minimalist design of the first generation, with a domed display and unobtrusive band mechanism. The display is expected to be a 1.2-inch round OLED with a resolution of 384 x 384, using a new panel from Samsung Display.

Coming to hardware and software, the Pixel Watch 2 is likely to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip, which is more powerful and efficient than the previous Exynos 9110 SoC. It will also have ultra-wideband (UWB) technology for precise device finding. It is likely to run on Wear OS 4, with dynamic theming, seamless updates, and customizable tiles. It will also have four new watch faces: Accessible, Arc, Bold Digital, and Analog Bold.

The Pixel Watch 2 is expected to continue to integrate Fitbit’s tracking features and apps, such as steps, floors, distance, Active Zone Minutes, calories, heart rate, SpO2, ECG, and sleep. It will also have a built-in GPS, accelerometer, altimeter, compass, gyroscope, and optical heart rate sensor. Coming to battery life, the Pixel Watch 2 will have a slightly larger battery of 306mAh, which may not translate into significant gains over the first generation. It may also support more low-power states such as Deep Sleep and Hibernation. However, it may not be compatible with Qi-certified chargers or reverse wireless charging from a Pixel phone.