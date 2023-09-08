By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro in India: Google recently announced that it will be hosting its annual hardware event on October 4 wherein the company will be showcasing its next-generation Pixel 8 series smartphones. The Pixel 8 series smartphones will include the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. Now, just days after announcing the event details, the company has announced the date when the Pixel 8 series smartphones will be available for pre-orders in India.
According to the details shared by Google, the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro smartphones will be available for pre-orders in India starting October 5, 2023, exclusively via Flipkart. These details come as a courtesy of a post that Google shared via its official Google India handle on X (formerly Twitter).
Separately, Google has also given us its first official glimpse of its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 smartphones. A short video shared by the company shows that the upcoming Pixel 8 series smartphones will come with a design that is quite similar to last year’s Pixel 7 series smartphones, which includes the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The Google Pixel 8 Pro will come in Porcelain colour variant and sport a triple camera setup with dual LED flash at the back. On the other hand, the vanilla Pixel 8 will come in orange colour variant and sport a dual camera setup with LED flash at the back. Both the smartphones will feature a glass back along with a metallic chassis and a horizontally placed rear camera setup that runs across the back on top. Take a peek at the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones here:
It is worth noting that the Pixel 8 series smartphones are not the only devices that the company will be showcasing at its upcoming October 4 launch event. In another video shared on its Made by Google YouTube handle, Google has also revealed that it will be launching the Pixel Watch 2 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 at its upcoming event. However, there is no word on when these wearables will be available for purchase in India.
