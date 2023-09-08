Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro in India: Google recently announced that it will be hosting its annual hardware event on October 4 wherein the company will be showcasing its next-generation Pixel 8 series smartphones. The Pixel 8 series smartphones will include the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. Now, just days after announcing the event details, the company has announced the date when the Pixel 8 series smartphones will be available for pre-orders in India.

According to the details shared by Google, the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro smartphones will be available for pre-orders in India starting October 5, 2023, exclusively via Flipkart. These details come as a courtesy of a post that Google shared via its official Google India handle on X (formerly Twitter).

READ MORE Google Pixel 8 Pro leaked in full glory by Google

Separately, Google has also given us its first official glimpse of its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 smartphones. A short video shared by the company shows that the upcoming Pixel 8 series smartphones will come with a design that is quite similar to last year’s Pixel 7 series smartphones, which includes the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The Google Pixel 8 Pro will come in Porcelain colour variant and sport a triple camera setup with dual LED flash at the back. On the other hand, the vanilla Pixel 8 will come in orange colour variant and sport a dual camera setup with LED flash at the back. Both the smartphones will feature a glass back along with a metallic chassis and a horizontally placed rear camera setup that runs across the back on top. Take a peek at the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones here:

But what about Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Buds Pro 2?

It is worth noting that the Pixel 8 series smartphones are not the only devices that the company will be showcasing at its upcoming October 4 launch event. In another video shared on its Made by Google YouTube handle, Google has also revealed that it will be launching the Pixel Watch 2 and the Pixel Buds Pro 2 at its upcoming event. However, there is no word on when these wearables will be available for purchase in India.