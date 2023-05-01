comscore
Garmin Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265 smartwatches with built-in GPS launched in India

Garmin's new smartwatches come with a mix of titanium and fiber-reinforced polymer bezel and feature built-in GPS offering full-color mapping.

  • Garmin launches a new range of Forerunner smartwatches in India.
  • The New Garmin Forerunner range has an in-built GPS support.
  • The Garmin Forerunner range starts at Rs 50,490.
Garmin Forerunner 965

Image: Garmin Forerunner 965/Garmin Forerunner 265

Garmin has officially launched a new range of Forerunner smartwatches in India. The new range comprises the Forerunner 965 and Forerunner 265, both featuring an AMOLED display and built-in GPS. Also Read - Garmin launches 5 new premium MARQ watches in India

With the new range, Garmin also celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Forerunner series. For the unversed, the Forerunner series is designed specifically for runners, just as the name suggests. Also Read - Garmin launches rugged Instinct Crossover hybrid smartwatch in India with up to 70 days battery life

Garmin Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265 price in India, colors, availability

The Garmin Forerunner 965 is priced at Rs 67,490 and comes in Black, Whitestone, and Amp Yellow color options.

The Garmin Forerunner 265 and 265S are priced at Rs 50,490. The former variant is available in Aqua, Black, and Whitestore colorways, whereas, the latter has Pink, Black, and Whitstone color options.

The new Forerunner range can be purchased offline at Garmin brand stores and authorized premium stores.

Garmin Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265 specs and features

The Garmin Forerunner 965 comes with a circular dial featuring a 1.4-inch AMOLED display. It has a diameter of 35.4mm and the screen has a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection.

The smartwatch has a titanium bezel and silicon straps. It has a built-in GPS that offers full-color mapping. There are other health and fitness features like a Heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, Stress monitor, Sleep tracking, Training readiness, and more.

It comes with 32GB of memory and packs a battery that is advertised to offer 23 days of usage. The wearable will also let you download songs via Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer. It has 5 ATM water resistance support.

The Forerunner 265/265S have an almost similar design as the Forerunner 965 but differ significantly in the internals. The 265 features a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 416 x 416 pixels resolution. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection.

On the other hand, the 265S variant comes with a smaller 1.1-inch AMOLED display featuring a 360 x 360 pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The series is made with a mix of fiber-reinforced polymer for the bezel and silicon for the straps. It has features like daily Suggested workouts, Race widget, Morning report, HRV status, training readiness, and others.

It has 8GB of memory. The Forerunner 265 offers up to 13 days of usage without GPS, while the Forerunner 265S provides up to 15 days of battery without GPS. With GPS-only mode, the smartwatches are said to offer up to 20 hours/up to 24 hours of battery, respectively.

Both variants come with 5 ATM water resistance support. All models feature Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to pair via the proprietary Connect IQ Store app. The new range of smartwatches is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

  • Published Date: May 1, 2023 11:05 AM IST
