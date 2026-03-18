Garmin smartwatches get WhatsApp app; Reply to messages from your wrist

If you use a Garmin smartwatch and often check your phone just for WhatsApp messages, then know that habit may change now. Finally, Garmin has officially introduced a WhatsApp app for select smartwatches, letting users read and reply to messages directly from their wrist. Also Read: No WhatsApp account? New guest chat feature might fix that

Just like the usual WhatsApp app for smartwatches, the new app also makes everyday messaging simpler while users are on the move. Once you install it on yoru Garmin smartwatch, you can view incoming messages and notifications, read full conversations and recent chat threads, reply using the on-watch keyboard or quick responses, send emoji reactions, scroll through recent messages with up to 10 threads, and even see incoming WhatsApp calls and decline them. Also Read: Govt new rule on LPG: Households with PNG connection asked to surrender gas cylinders

This is the first official third-party messaging app to arrive on Garmin smartwatches. Until now, users have mostly relied on basic notification mirroring with limited reply options. However, it must be noted that it’s not a full replacement for the phone app, for example, you can’t send images or videos, but for quick replies and updates, it covers most basic use cases. Also Read: Meta will soon be able to read your Instagram DMs: What you need to know

How it works on your smartwatch

To use WhatsApp on a Garmin watch, you’ll need to install the app from the Connect IQ Store and keep your phone connected via Bluetooth. The watch essentially mirrors WhatsApp activity from your phone, so a stable connection is important for real-time updates.

Once linked, notifications show up automatically. You can tap on them to read messages or reply instantly without switching devices. As usual, WhatsApp says that all conversations remain protected by WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption.

Which Garmin watches support it?

Before you gte excited, know that the WhatsApp app is available on select Garmin models across popular lineups like:

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fēnix series

Forerunner series

Venu series

vívoactive series

Support may vary depending on device compatibility and software version, so you should ensure both their watch and WhatsApp app are updated. The app is available via the Connect IQ Store and brings core WhatsApp features to supported Garmin devices.