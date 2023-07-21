Boat has announced a new smart wearable product in India. The new product will come with health and fitness tracking features, but it is not a smartwatch or band. The new wearable product from Boat is a Smart Ring.

It combines sleek design with ceramic and metal construction and will come with advanced features. The company has made the smart ring to be a versatile and practical accessory that suits any way of living. In addition to this, it will be a lightweight and easy-to-wear product.

Even though the upcoming Smart Ring is small in size, it will have various sensors for health such as heart rate tracking, SpO2 blood oxygen mapping, sleep monitoring, female menstrual cycle mapping, body recovery tracking, activity tracking as well as measuring your body temperature.

This small device is no less than a smartwatch and has many of the same features. It shows users’ health information on their smartphones. It also has 5ATM water resistance and smart touch controls. It will be ideal for people who like fitness and do not want to wear a smartwatch.

Furthermore, the Smart Ring connects to the Boat Ring App, which provides data visualisations and insights with progress tracking.

The new boat Smart Ring has been announced, but the price and release date are still unknown. However, the company has confirmed that the Smart Ring will be sold on Amazon and Flipkart.

There are a few smart rings already available in the market. Meditech company Ultrahuman also offers a smart ring along with its subscription package. Ultrahumar Ring Air is priced at Rs 28,499 and comes with Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor, skin temperature sensor, six-axis motion sensors, heart rate monitoring and oxygen saturation sensors. It has a 24mAh battery that lasts for six days as per the company’s claim. The ring has a width of 8.1mm, a thickness of up to 2.8mm and a weight of up to 3.6g.

Another smart ring is Oura Ring Gen3, which is priced at $299 (Rs 24,500 approximately) and comes in different colours. It also has an Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor, skin temperature sensor, heart rate monitoring and oxygen saturation sensors along with Photodiode and 3D accelerometer.

Oura Ring Gen3 measures 7.9mm in width, 2.5mm in thickness and up to 6 grams in weight.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Ring may be in the works by Samsung. The company filed patents for it in 2022 and got the Samsung Galaxy Ring name trademarked by KIPRIS, the Korean agency for intellectual property rights.