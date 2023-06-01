comscore
Apple's upcoming Reality Pro headset may have sharpest 4K displays

Apple's mixed-reality headset, Reality Pro, will offer much higher specifications than existing headsets with dual 4K displays.

Apple Mixed Reality headset

While Apple iMac has some of the best-looking screens, they will be a dud before the upcoming Reality Pro mixed reality headset. According to a new report, the headset due for launch at the upcoming WWDC may come with incredible displays with 4K resolution and possibly the highest pixel density on a headset display ever. Also Read - Apple Reality Pro: Here is everything we know about the upcoming mixed reality headset

Apple’s Reality Pro mixed reality headset may feature two expansive displays, according to Ross Young, chief executive officer of Display Supply Chain Consultants and a credible source for Apple-related leaks. He claimed the displays on the upcoming headset will put a crystal-clear screen in front of each eye, possibly giving the best immersive experience to users. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2023 kicks off on June 5: What to expect

Young said that Apple’s mixed-reality headset reportedly coming next week will use the following specifications:

— Micro OLED panels

— 1.41-inch display

— a whopping 4,000 PPI pixel density

— more than 5,000 nits of peak brightness

— ProMotion refresh rate of 120Hz or higher

A plain glance at these specifications will make you think this is some outlandish product, but there are several reports and leaks backing up this claim. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously said that the headset will come with two “ultra-high-resolution displays,” developed by Sony, and an array of external cameras to allow an AR “pass-through mode.” The report suggested the headset will be able to offer a 3D version of the iPhone’s operating system, iOS, using eye- and hand-tracking systems.

Apple’s mixed-reality headset, Reality Pro, will offer much higher specifications than existing headsets. For reference, the Sony PlayStation VR2 headset comes with a pair of displays with a resolution of 2000×2040 pixels and a pixel density of 850 PPI. The latest model of Microsoft’s HoloLens relatively has a peak brightness of 500 nits. But none of the headsets available on the market use Micro OLED panels, which offer enhanced brightness and inky blacks.

All of these features are bound to give Apple’s headset the upper hand on the market. This, at the same time, will pave the way for innovation in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) — collectively known as extended reality — technologies. But all of that will not come cheap. Gurman previously said the Apple Reality Pro headset may cost around a whopping $3,000. The advanced technologies that Apple is likely to use could make Reality Pro one of the most expensive headsets.

  • Published Date: June 1, 2023 3:03 PM IST
