Apple Vision Pro has speed limit, requires Travel Mode for in-flight use

Apple Vision Pro was the highlight of the announcement at WWDC earlier this year. Several Apple executives dedicated a better part of the show to explaining the upcoming headset features. But there are still a lot of things Apple did not announce. Now, with the release of the visionOS SDK, many of these features are coming to the surface. The first developer beta of visionOS contains a hidden feature for Apple Vision Pro spatial computer. The feature, named 'Travel Mode,' is specifically designed to enhance the users' in-flight experience. Moreover, there appears to be a speed limit beyond which the Vision Pro might not work.

The Travel Mode appears to be the company's answer to provide a smoother experience given that the cabin of an aeroplane with its limited space and special environmental conditions might be difficult for virtual reality (VR) devices, reports MacRumors. Several text strings were found in the first developer version of visionOS that provide information about the operation of this new feature.

The discovered text strings include– "If you're on an aeroplane, you'll need to keep Travel Mode on to continue using your Apple Vision Pro", "Remain stationary in Travel Mode", "The current fit may reduce gaze accuracy", "Turn on Travel Mode when you're on an aeroplane to continue using your Apple Vision Pro", "Your representation is unavailable while Travel Mode is on", and more. These text strings indicate that the feature was created to modify Vision Pro's capabilities to fit the specific constraints of an aeroplane cabin.

The Vision Pro might limit its functionality or stop working entirely when the user is moving too fast, according to an alert message found that reads, “Moving at Unsafe Speed.” Another message buried in visionOS says, “Virtual content has been temporarily hidden until you return to a safe speed.” These warnings might come into play if the user is trying to use Vision Pro while driving a car or sitting in a speeding vehicle. The Apple Vision Pro might also not work if the user is too close to objects, per alert messages, “You’re too close to an object” and “Move Back.”

The Travel Mode is currently in the beta stage, so it is possible it gets more improvements and potentially more features before it is ready for release for general use next year. The tech giant unveiled the Vision Pro headset earlier this month. Priced at $3,499, Apple Vision Pro will be available early next year, beginning with the US.

— Written with inputs from IANS