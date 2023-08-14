Apple is working on the new design of mainline Apple Watches following several years of minor changes. According to Mark Gurman’s latest edition of his Power On newsletter, the new edition of the Apple Watch, referred to as Apple Watch X, will be thinner and will come with magnetic watch band attachment points, a blood pressure sensor, and a microLED screen.

The Apple Watch X is expected to be launched in late 2024 or 2025, which will coincide with the tenth anniversary of Apple’s smartwatches.

The new design of Apple Watch X will replace the old mechanical attachments of all Apple Watches, which has allowed consumers to reuse their old bands, with a new magnetic attachment system. Gurman, quoting the people familiar with the matter, said that the old system takes up considerable space, which could be used to beef up the battery and internal components.

In addition to this, there are rumours that the new Apple smartwatch is likely to come with a more colourful microLED screen. But the screen technology is new and expensive, how the company will come up with the shrunk-down and affordable version of the technology for its smartwatches will remain a thing to be seen.

Moreover, a blood pressure sensor for the Apple Watch is also rumoured for years and we may see it in the upcoming Apple Watch X.

The company has released a new Apple Watch every year since its inception but according to Gurman, it is planning to slow down year-over-year pace considering the company has been adding fewer and fewer new features each year.

Meanwhile, Apple Watch 9, which is likely to be launched next month, will be a minor upgrade over the Series 8. A Weibo user who goes by Instant Digital said that the Watch Series 9 will be a minor upgrade over the Series 8. The same has also been corroborated by Mark Gurman who said that the upcoming Apple Watch series will be powered by Apple A15 SoC, which powers the iPhone 13 series. This chipset will bring performance and efficiency improvement to the upcoming Watch Series 9.

However, there is going to be no other change in the design of the Watch Series 9. Rumours are rife that Apple is not changing the design of the Watch Series 9, so practically the upcoming smartwatch will look like the Watch Series 8, which arrived last year alongside the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups.