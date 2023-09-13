Apple AirPods Pro second-generation launch: Apple hosted its annual fall event, Wonderlust, tonight at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. At the event, Apple and its executives announced the slew of changes that the company is bringing to its iPhones and Apple Watch. For the unversed, the company announced the iPhone 15 series consisting of the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at the event. In addition to that, Apple also announced the second-generation AirPods Pro with USB Type-C port — a feature that it is also bringing in its iPhone 15 series.

Apple AirPods Pro second-generation India price and availability

The AirPods Pro second-generation with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‐C) will be priced at Rs 24,900 in India. It will be available for pre-orders starting September 15 and be up for purchase in the country via apple.com/in/store starting September 22. As a part of the launch offer, Apple will give new subscribers six months of Apple Music subscription for free.

Apple AirPods Pro second-generation specifications and features

Coming to the features, the second-generation AirPods Pro come with a USB‐C connector, unlike the lightning port in the older model. Users can use a single cable to charge their Macs, iPads, AirPods Pro and iPhone 15 series via the USB Type-C port. Apple says that users can also charge their AirPods Pro directly with iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max, that have also got a USB‐C upgrade this year.

Apart from bringing the USB Type-C port to the second-generation AirPods Prp, Apple has upgraded the chipset in these earbuds to add support for advanced audio features. The company says that the AirPods Pro (second-gen) are powered by the company H2 chipset and when coupled with MagSafe Charging Case (USB‑C), it will enable Lossless Audio with ultra-low latency alongside the Apple Vision Pro.

Additionally, the second-generation AirPods Pro when coupled with iOS 17-powered iPhone model will gain a bunch of new features and functionalities. The company today said that the second-generation AirPods Pro will get an Adaptive Audio feature that will blend Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation while adjusting the noise control based on the sound in a user’s environment. “The breakthrough experience, unlocked by advanced computational audio, allows users to stay aware of their surroundings, while distracting noises — like group chitchat at the office, a vacuum at home, or the din of a local coffee shop — are reduced,” Apple said.

The second generation AirPods Pro will also gain a Conversation Awareness feature, wherein When a user begins speaking to someone nearby the device will automatically lower the content volume, enhance the voices in front of the user, and reduce background noise.

Lastly, the second-generation AirPods Pro will also gain Personalised Volume, which will use machine learning (ML) models to understand environmental conditions and volume selections to fine-tune the listening experience for users based on their preferences over time.