Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday opened the very first Apple Store in Mumbai’s Jio World Drive mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Thousands of Apple fans and tech enthusiasts cheered from the outside. Also Read - Apple BKC, Apple's first physical store in India, now open in MumbaiAlso Read - Apple BKC First Look | Apple’s First Retail Store - Watch Video Also Read - Hello Mumbai: Apple CEO Tim Cook greets Indians ahead of Apple BKC launch tomorrow
Apple's First India Store Goes Live; CEO Tim Cook Opens Doors Of Mumbai's BKC Outlet - Watch Video
Apple Inc. has officially opened its first store in India at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The doors were thrown open to thronging crowds by CEO Tim Cook himself.
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.