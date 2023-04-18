comscore
Apple's First India Store Goes Live; CEO Tim Cook Opens Doors Of Mumbai's BKC Outlet - Watch Video

Apple Inc. has officially opened its first store in India at the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai. The doors were thrown open to thronging crowds by CEO Tim Cook himself.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday opened the very first Apple Store in Mumbai’s Jio World Drive mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Thousands of Apple fans and tech enthusiasts cheered from the outside. Also Read - Apple BKC, Apple's first physical store in India, now open in Mumbai

  • Published Date: April 18, 2023 12:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 18, 2023 3:05 PM IST
