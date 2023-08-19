X Block feature: X, formerly Twitter, may soon remove the block feature from the platform. X owner Elon Musk hinted at removal while replying to a post from a Tesla fan account on X. In the post, a Tesla fan account who goes by the name Tesla Owners Silicon Valley asked, “Is there ever a reason to block vs mute someone?” Elon Musk replied to this post and said, “Block is going to be deleted as a “Feature”, except for DMs”. X Block feature works as a kind of safety feature for many and X could face backlash from concerned users. While the Mute option will remain for users, Block and Mute differ in their functionality.

If a user uses X Block feature to block some accounts, he/she restricts them from interacting with him/her in any way on the platform.

“Blocking helps people in restricting specific accounts from contacting them, seeing their Tweets, and following them. If you have been blocked by another account on Twitter, you can still block other accounts (including any that have blocked you),” as per X’s help page.

On the other hand, Mute simply hides their post from your timeline and they will not know that they have been muted. They will remain on your following list. “Mute is a feature that allows you to remove an account’s Tweets from your timeline without unfollowing or blocking that account. Muted accounts will not know that you’ve muted them and you can unmute them at any time,” X wrote on its help page.

X users have been frequently resorting to the X Block feature to stop trolls or any unwanted comments from some specific account on their posts. However, there is still no clarity on when the Block feature will get removed from the platform. If Musk reverses his decision before implementing it, this will not be the first time. Earlier, Elon Musk announced a plan to remove the light-mode option from the platform but later he rolled back the decision saying, “A lot of people have asked to keep light mode, so we will, but the default will be dark and dim will be deleted”.