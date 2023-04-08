Vodafone Idea rolls out Rs 181 plan: Check benefits

comscore
Vodafone Idea rolls out Rs 181 plan for prepaid users: Check details

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has rolled out a new data plan worth Rs 181 for its prepaid subscribers. Here are all the benefits that this plan offers.

  • Vi has rolled out a new data plan worth Rs 181.
  • This plan is available for Vi’s prepaid users only.
  • This plan offers 1GB of daily data.
At a time when both Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are busy expanding their 5G networks in the country, rival Vodafone Idea, also known as Vi, is focusing on strengthening its 4G offering. In this chain of events, the company recently launched a new plan worth for Rs 181 in India. Also Read - Airtel rolls outs its 5G Plus service in Andaman and Nicobar islands: Check availability

What does Vi’s plan worth Rs 181 offer?

The newly introduced data plan worth Rs 181 is targeted at the company’s prepaid subscribers, and it offers one GB of daily data for a span of 30 days. In total, this data plan offers 30GB of data for a span of a month. The plan resets every day once the daily data limit of one GB is exhausted. There is no data carry-over facility available for the remaining data that goes unused every day. Furthermore, the plan doesn’t offer any SMS or voice calling benefits. Instead, it is meant to be used as an add-on pack coupled with a primary pack that offers voice calling benefits, data, and SMS in addition to offering other benefits. Also Read - Airtel rolls out its service in 235 more cities, availability reaches 500 Indian cities

This plan is ideal for people whose primary plans are not enough for their daily data needs and they need some extra boost of data to get through the day. Also Read - Jio launches new prepaid plans with 3GB daily data, add-on plans to ring in Cricket Season

What else?

It is worth noting that the new plan has been announced shortly after the telecom giant introduced two affordable plans in the country valued at Rs 289 and Rs 429 in the country. Here are the details:

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs 289 prepaid plan: The prepaid Vodafone Idea plan worth Rs 289 comes with a validity of 48 days and offers a total of 4GB of data along with unlimited voice calls and 600 SMS.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs 429 prepaid plan: On the other hand, the prepaid plan worth Rs 429 comes with a validity of 78 days, and it offers 6GB of data, 1000 SMS and unlimited voice calls.

The data plan Rs 181 also comes shortly after the company announced a new postpaid plan worth Rs 401 in India. Here’s what this plan offers:

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs 401 postpaid plan: This plan offers 50GB of data, 3000 SMS per month, 200GB of data roll over capability along with 12 months of SonyLiv Mobile subscription worth Rs 599, VIP access to Vi Movies and TV app, ZEE5 Premium Movies, Originals and TV Shows on Vi Movies and TV app access, six months of ad-free Hungama music with Unlimited downloads, and one year of Sun NXT premium HD subscription.

  • Published Date: April 8, 2023 2:45 PM IST
