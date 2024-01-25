Vi to offer extra data, instant discounts on prepaid plans

Vi (Vodafone Idea) is celebrating India’s 75th Republic Day with new offers for prepaid users. Vi prepaid customers will get “special deals” when they recharge their numbers with select packs. In addition to additional data for free, customers also get an instant discount. Vi said these offers will be available to all its prepaid customers till January 30 only from the Vi app. That means if you use third-party platforms to make a recharge, you will not be eligible for the benefits.

Prepaid customers subscribing to the Rs 3,099 get 50GB over and above the assigned data benefit, bringing the total benefit to 780GB. There is also a discount of Rs 75 available on this plan, which means it will cost customers Rs 3024. This plan also comes with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year for free. Those recharging their number with the Rs 1,449 plan get 30GB extra, totalling the data benefits to 270GB. After an instant discount of Rs 50, the price of this plan comes down to Rs 1,399.

If you recharge your number with Rs 179, Rs 195, Rs 199, or Rs 239 to upgrade to the Hero Unlimited Rs 299 pack, you get a flat discount of Rs 50. This plan comes with benefits such as Unlimited Night Data and Weekend Data Rollover. These offers are now available on the Vi app.

Over and above these offers, Vi is also giving an extra 50GB of data when customers recharge their numbers with Rs 2,899. The Rs 181 recharge pack will also provide customers with 0.5GB of data per day for a validity of 30 days. The total data customers get with this pack, thus, becomes 45GB.

The company also announced that it is introducing a ‘Job Mela’ from January 26 in collaboration with Job Hai to offer over 5 lakh jobs across more than 45 categories, such as telecalling, sales, business development, back office, and graphic designing, among others. “Candidates with educational qualifications ranging from 10th grade to postgraduates can apply for the Jobs on the Vi App. Empowering the candidates to apply for and crack jobs in top organizations, Job Mela will also offer tailor-made short videos on interview tricks and tips on the Vi app, thus ensuring thorough preparation for their job-seeking journey,” said Vi.