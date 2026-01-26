Can’t watch Border 2 in theatres? These patriotic OTT films are perfect for Republic Day

Republic Day has its own vibe. Tricolours everywhere, patriotic songs playing on TV, and that sudden urge to watch something that reminds you of courage and sacrifice. This year, Border 2 has landed in theatres at just the right time, drawing audiences in with its war backdrop and Sunny Deol in full form. But stepping out to a cinema hall isn’t always possible. Between packed shows, tight schedules, or just the comfort of watching from your couch, many people end up skipping the big screen plan.

But the good news is that you can live the patriotic spirit while being at home. OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, Netflix, and Zee5, offer several films and shows that are perfect for Republic Day. Here are quick list to choose the perfect film for today.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (ZEE5)

A modern patriotic favourite, Uri follows a covert military operation carried out by Indian armed forces in response to a terror attack. Vicky Kaushal’s performance became iconic, and the film keeps the tension tight throughout.

Shershaah (Prime Video)

The story of Captain Vikram Batra remains one of the most emotional war films in recent years. It’s a must-watch if you want a reminder of real-life heroism.

Sam Bahadur (ZEE5)

This biographical drama traces the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, focusing on leadership, wit, and responsibility during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It’s less loud, more thoughtful, and deeply inspiring.

Raazi (Amazon Prime Video)

A quiet but powerful film about espionage during the 1971 war, Raazi highlights emotional sacrifice over battlefield action. Alia Bhatt delivers a restrained, impactful performance.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (ZEE5)

Set around India’s 1998 nuclear tests, Parmanu explores the science, secrecy, and pressure behind becoming a nuclear power. It blends political tension with national pride.

Sky Force (Prime Video)

Inspired by real events, this film pays tribute to bravery in the Indian Air Force. It mixes aerial action with an emotional core centred around truth and comradeship.

Kesari Chapter 2 (JioHotstar)

Focused on C Sankaran Nair’s legal fight against the British after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, this film shifts the spotlight from warfields to courtrooms, and it works.

Tehran (ZEE5)

A spy thriller with a global backdrop, Tehran dives into intelligence operations and modern geopolitics. It’s a slower burn but offers a fresh perspective on covert missions.

Fighter (Netflix)

A high-octane aerial drama about elite fighter pilots facing personal and professional battles. It’s slick, intense, and made for a big-screen feel at home.

Airlift (JioHotstar)

Based on the evacuation of Indians from Kuwait in 1990, Airlift is about leadership emerging from unlikely places. Still one of Akshay Kumar’s strongest performances.