Best prepaid plans to choose under Rs 500 with OTT subscriptions: Jio, Airtel, Vi plans compared

If your monthly recharge budget sits around Rs 500, you actually have more options than you might think. Telecom operators are no longer competing just on data and calling, OTT access, cloud storage, AI tools, and even music subscriptions are now part of many prepaid bundles. Also Read: Rockstar Games isn’t using generative AI for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO confirms

So which plan gives you the best value? Whether you stream regularly, need more daily data, or just want a balanced recharge, here’s a quick look at what Jio, Airtel, and Vi are offering right now under Rs 500. Also Read: Need more data? Airtel Rs 399 and Rs 449 plans now offer unlimited 5G Data, check details

Vi Plans Under Rs 500

The Rs 479 plan offers 1GB per day with a longer 48-day validity, making it a good option if you prefer fewer recharges. If data is your priority, the Rs 469 plan comes with 2.5GB per day for 28 days, along with a three-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription. It also includes weekend data rollover, unlimited night data from 12am to 12pm, and monthly backup data, features that heavy users may appreciate. Also Read: Take-Two reconfirms GTA 6 release date, marketing begins this summer

Meanwhile, the Rs 449 plan targets binge-watchers with full-day unlimited data (speed reduces after the daily quota), bundled OTT access including SonyLIV and ZEE5 via Vi Movies & TV.

For simpler needs, the Rs 408 plan offers 2GB per day with rollover benefits but skips OTT extras.

Jio Plans Under Rs 500

The Rs 500 plan packs multiple subscriptions including YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile Edition, and JioHotstar, alongside access to content through the JioTV app.

The Rs 450 and Rs 445 plans add perks like 50GB cloud storage, a JioHotstar subscription, and an 18-month Google Gemini Pro plan for eligible users. There’s also a JioHome trial for new connections.

These plans feel less about raw data and more about ecosystem benefits.

Airtel Plans Under Rs 500

The Rs 409 plan delivers 2.5GB per day, bundled with Google One storage, Apple Music, SonyLIV, and Airtel Xstream Play.

The Rs 429 plan keeps things simpler but still includes Xstream Play and Adobe Express Premium.

For power users, the Rs 449 plan stands out with 4GB daily data, OTT access, cloud storage, and additional premium services.

There isn’t a single winner here, it depends on what you need. For maximum OTT access, Jio is a better option, while for higher daily data is Airtel, and for flexible data usage is Vi. Before recharging, it’s worth checking what matters more to you, streaming, storage, AI perks, or simply more gigabytes per day.