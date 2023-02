Jio introduces its 5G network in 20 more Indian cities: Check list

Reliance Jio today announced that it has expanded the availability of its True 5G network to 20 more cities in India. With today’s launch, the company’s 5G network is now available in 277 cities in India. The announcement comes shortly after the telecom giant launched its 5G services in Himachal Pradesh and 17 more cities across the country. Also Read - YouTube starts testing new tools including analytics for podcasts

Jio today said that it has introduced its 5G service in Bongaigaon, North Lakhimpur, Sivasagar and Tinsukia in Assam; Bhagalpur and Katihar in Bihar; Mormugao in Goa; Diu in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu; Gandhidham in Gujarat; Bokaro Steel City, Deoghar and Hazaribag in Jharkhand; Raichur in Karnataka); Satna in Madhya Pradesh; Chandrapur and Ichalkaranji in Maharashtra; Thoubal in Manipur); and Faizabad, Firozabad and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Android phones in India may soon come Google Play Store only: Report

“We are proud to rollout Jio True 5G services in these 20 cities across 11 states/UTs…We are grateful to the State Governments and Administrators of Assam, Bihar, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh for their continuous support in our

quest to digitize the region,” a Jio spokesperson said on the occasion. Also Read - Infinix Smart 7 to launch tomorrow: Everything we know so far

Jio 5G availability in India

Here are all the 277 cities where Jio’s 5G services are available in India:

Andhra Pradesh – Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Kadapa, Kakinada, Kurnool, Narasaraopet, Nellore, Ongole, Rajamahendravaram, Srikakulam, Tirumala, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Ananthapuramu, Bhimavaram, Chirala, Guntakal, Nandyal, Tenali, Hindupur, Madanapalle, Proddatur

Arunachal Pradesh – Itanagar

Assam – Guwahati, Silchar, Nagaon, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, Bongaigaon, North Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Tinsukia

Bihar – Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Katihar

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh – Bhilai, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Raipur, Rajnandgaon, Ambikapur, Raigarh, Dhamtari

Goa – Panaji, Mormugao

Delhi

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu — Diu

Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Ahwa, Amreli, Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Botad, Chhota Udaipur, Dahod, Godhra, Himatnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kalol, Khambalia, Lunawada, Mehsana, Modosa, Morbi, Nadiad, Navsari, Palanpur, Patan, Porbandar, Rajkot, Rajpipla, Surat, Vadodara, Valsad, Veraval, Vyara, Wadhwan, Gandhidham, Ankleshwar, Savarkundla

Jharkhand – Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Deoghar, Hazaribag

Haryana – Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Panchkula, Panipat, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat, Thanesar and Yamunanagar

Himachal Pradesh — Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Nadaun

Karnataka – Bagalkote, Belgaum, Bellary, Bengaluru, Bidar, Bijapur, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Gadag-Betageri, Hassan, Hospet, Hubli-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Mangalore, Manipal, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Udupi, Chitradurga, Raichur

Kerala – Alappuzha, Cherthala, Guruvayur Temple, Kannur, Kochi, Kollam, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Trivandrum

Madhya Pradesh – Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Shri Mahakaal Mahalok, Ujjain, Satna, Chhindwara, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar

Maharashtra – Ahmednagar, Amravati, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nanded-Waghala, Nashik, Pune, Sangli, Solapur, Jalgaon, Latur, Chandrapur, Ichalkaranji, Akola, Parbhani

Manipur – Imphal, Thoubal

Meghalaya – Shillong

Mizoram – Aizawl

Nagaland – Dimapur, Kohima

Odisha – Balasore, Baripada, Bhadrak, Bhubaneshwar, Brahmapur, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nalco, Talcher

Puducherry

Punjab – Amritsar, Derabassi, Kharar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Zirakpur, Jalandhar, Phagwara, Patiala, Bathinda, Khanna, Mandi Gobindgarh

Rajasthan – Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Nathdwara, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Sri Ganganagar, Sikar

Tamil Nadu – Chennai, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Erode, Hosur, Madurai, Salem, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Vellore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Kancheepuram, Karur, Kumbakonam, Nagercoil, Thanjavur, and Tiruvannamalai

Telangana – Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Warangal, Adilabad, Mahabubnagar, Ramagundam, Mancherial

Tripura – Agartala

Uttarakhand – Dehradun, Haridwar, Roorkee, Haldwani-Kathgodam, Rishikesh, Rudrapur

Uttar Pradesh – Agra, Aligarh, Bareilly, Ghaziabad, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Noida, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Mathura, Gorakhpur, Faizabad, Firozabad, Muzaffarnagar

West Bengal – Asansol, Durgapur, Kolkata, Siliguri