Airtel Xstream AirFiber launched as India's first 5G Wi-Fi service

Airtel Monday announced Xstream AirFiber, which it is referring to as India’s first wireless home Wi-Fi service powered by its 5G Plus network. Essentially, it is a fixed wireless access (FWA) service, which does not need any optical fibre or a cable to deliver internet. Instead, the modem, which will be a part of the AirFiber connection, will use Airtel’s 5G Plus network, facilitated by cell towers, to deliver internet wirelessly in the proximate areas.

Launching in Delhi and Mumbai initially, Airtel’s new Xstream AirFiber service will be useful to customers living in areas where fibre connectivity is unfeasible. “It will address the last mile connectivity issue in both rural and urban India where access to fiber infrastructure is a challenge,” Airtel said in a release.

Airtel’s AirFiber, however, undersells the government-run Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL), which claims to cover nearly 625,000 villages, connecting over 250,000 gram panchayats in the country. BBNL said that 35.5 lakh kilometres of optical fibre cables were laid across the country as part of the National Optic Fibre Network (NOFN) as of September last year. A wireless Wi-Fi solution is likely to minimise the need to deploy fibres in favour of the 5G network, which is expanding rapidly in India.

The new Xstream AirFiber is a plug-and-play device that uses the in-built Wi-Fi 6 technology to offer wide indoor coverage and can support up to 64 device connections simultaneously. Airtel claims Wi-Fi 6 offers 50 percent higher speed than Wi-Fi 5 routers while consuming less battery power and allowing for securer connections.

To start with an Xstream AirFiber connection, you need to buy the AirFiber device from the nearest Airtel Store. You will be required to furnish your KYC documents for a new connection. After you have purchased the device, download the AirFiber app on your Android or iOS smartphone. Using the app, scan the QR code printed on the device, followed by selecting the Wi-Fi name on your device.

Airtel Xstream Fiber plans

For customers in Delhi and Mumbai — at least currently, this is what owning an AirFiber device and connection will cost:

— Rs 2,500 refundable security deposit

— Rs 700 monthly for 100Mbps/ Rs 4,435 if you go for the 6-month plan