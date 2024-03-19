IPL 2024: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 dates are here and the game begins on March 22 with the first match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Banglore. This time around, you can watch the Tata IPL 2024 for free on your smartwatch. Let’s see how you can watch the game for free and what are the best recharge plans that will allow you to watch all matches live.

How to watch IPL 2024 for free on your smartphone?

Tata IPL 2024 will be streamed live on the JioCinema app. Interestingly, everyone can watch the match for free of cost regardless of their SIM card. This means that you do not necessarily require a Jio SIM to watch the game for free, but rather you can access JioCinema and watch all matches for free on any SIM such as Airtel or Vi.

What are best recharge plans for unlimited streaming of IPL matches?

Since a single IPL match can last for around three to four hours, it’s imperative to have recharged your mobile number with a plan that offers maximum data benefits. Airtel, Jio, and Vi – all offer recharge plans with several GBs of data to allow you to stream a whole game, depending on the quality of streaming.

A single game streamed in 1080p resolution may take up to 3.5GB-4GB of data, whereas, 4K streaming may take more than 20GB of your data. If you will be watching the match on phone, we suggest you watch in a maximum of 1080p resolution since your phone won’t support 4K resolution. You can also choose the 720p or lower streaming resolution, which may let you watch almost two games in a day. If you are watching on TV or laptop, depending on the screen you can decide whether to watch in 1080p or 4K, the former is overall a sweet spot.

Rs 399/Rs 999 Jio prepaid plans



Jio’s Rs 399 prepaid plan offers up to 3GB of data per day + 6GB extra data with a validity of up to 28 days. It also provides unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. You can also go with the Rs 999 plan that offers the same benefits for some savings.

It is worth noting that Jio also has dedicated Cricket packs, which are data-only plans. These plans offer up to 150GB/100GB of data for Rs 667 and Rs 444, respectively. The former plan has a validity of 90 days and the latter has a validity of 60 days.

Rs 699 Airtel prepaid plan

This plan offers up to 3GB of data per day with a validity of 56 days. The plan also has unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, and offers Prime Video subscription for a limited time.

Rs 699 Vi prepaid plan

Vi’s Rs 699 plan offers almost the same benefits as the above Airtel plan. It provides up to 3GB of data per day with a validity of 56 days. It also offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. It gets you Vi movies and TV support and features like Binge All Night and Weekend data rollover.