comscore
English | हिंदी
19 Mar, 2024 | Tuesday

Follow Us on

Trending : LaptopsAppsHow ToOPPO India
  • Home
  • How To
  • IPL 2024: How to livestream cricket matches in India for free online

IPL 2024: How to livestream cricket matches in India for free online

IPL 2024 season will begin this week with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here's how you can watch this and all other matches online.

Edited By: Shweta Ganjoo

Published: Mar 19, 2024, 08:09 PM IST

IPL 2024
IPL 2024

Story Highlights

  • IPL 2024 will begin on March 22, 2024.
  • IPL 2024 matches will also be streamed in India.
  • IPL 2024 will be streamed on JioCinema app.

IPL 2024: The Indian Premier League (IPL) season is about to begin in India with the Royal Challengers Bangalore battling out with the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The entire IPL 2024 season is expected to last for almost two months beginning March 22 with the matches being played at stadiums located across the country. Interested fans can head over to JioCinema to watch the upcoming IPL 2024 matches and highlights for free.

READ MORE
Reliance Jio eSIM: How to activate it on your iPhone

Jio, via a post of X (formerly Twitter), recently announced that interested people will be able to watch all IPL 2024 matches and highlights on JioCinema for free. This facility is not only available on the JioCinema app on Android and iOS but also on the platform’s web-based interface and its TV-based apps. JioCinema has also created a separate ‘Tata IPL’ tab on the platform to make it easy for the fans to watch the upcoming matches.

READ MORE
Cheapest family cars you can buy in March 2024 in India

How to watch IPL 2024 matches on JioCinema?

As mentioned before, JioCinema is available on both Android and iOS powered devices. Additionally, the platform is available on the web and on various smart TVs. While Android users need devices running on Android 7 or newer, iOS users need devices running iOS 13 or newer for JioCinema app to work. Apart from these, JioCinema is also available on Samsung TV models manufactured in 2018 and onwards, LG TV models manufactured in 2018 and onwards, Fire TV devices running OS 6 and newer versions and Apple TV devices running tvOS 13.0 or newer version.

Once you have downloaded the app on your preferred device, you can log into the app and start watching the livestream of the ongoing matches, old IPL 2024 matches and match highlights online without paying any additional fee.

It is worth noting that so far, IPL has announced the dates and locations for the first 21 matches of the IPL 2024 season. These matches will begin on March 22 and go on until April 7. IPL is expected to announce the dates for the rest of the matches in the coming days.

Get latest Tech and Auto news from Techlusive on our WhatsApp Channel, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Author Name | Shweta Ganjoo

Tags

JioJio CinemaJio Cinema appTata

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language