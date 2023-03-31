IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

The Indian Premiere League season has begun, so if you are like me, you are going to spend most of your time for the next few weeks being hooked to a screen. It could be your mobile phone, your tablet, your laptop, or a TV screen, you would not want to miss a single ball or shot. If you have satellite TV, it’s great, but if you are planning to stream IPL 2023 matches, you need more than usual data. According to industry experts, you need around 3GB of data to stream two matches daily. Thankfully, we have options galore.

While Reliance Jio recently launched Cricket Plans with 3GB daily data and additional data add-ons and vouchers, Airtel and Vi, also offer dollops of data per day under their prepaid recharge plans. Of course, you will have to choose whatever options you have according to your carrier. But what if you use more than one telecom service? The best way to enjoy the IPL experience through streaming is to opt for a plan with a higher data quota. We have, thus, compared a few plans from Jio, Vi, and Airtel to give you a fair idea of what to choose for streaming.

While Jio’s 3GB per day plans start at Rs 219, Vi offers 3GB on plans starting at Rs 359 and Airtel’s plans with 3GB daily data start at Rs 499. In our comparison, we found that Vi offers the maximum data cap in its plans, especially for the 28-day validity. While Jio offers additional data of up to 40GB through vouchers along with its prepaid plans, Vi is offering 2GB additional data and unlimited access to the internet during the night. Airtel is a little behind with no additional benefits. But this is applicable to only 4G tariffs. If you have Jio or Airtel and live in an area with a 5G network, you get unlimited data as long as your phone is latched onto a 5G network. This offer, unfortunately, is not applicable to Vi users because the operator is yet to roll out 5G services.

Below is a table that compares all 3GB per day plans from Jio, Vi, and Airtel, along with all the additional benefits you get by subscribing to any of the said plans.