IPL 2023 live streaming: Who offers the best 3GB data plan

According to industry experts, you need around 3GB of data to stream two IPL 2023 matches daily, so who has the best plans?

jio airtel vi

The Indian Premiere League season has begun, so if you are like me, you are going to spend most of your time for the next few weeks being hooked to a screen. It could be your mobile phone, your tablet, your laptop, or a TV screen, you would not want to miss a single ball or shot. If you have satellite TV, it’s great, but if you are planning to stream IPL 2023 matches, you need more than usual data. According to industry experts, you need around 3GB of data to stream two matches daily. Thankfully, we have options galore.

While Reliance Jio recently launched Cricket Plans with 3GB daily data and additional data add-ons and vouchers, Airtel and Vi, also offer dollops of data per day under their prepaid recharge plans. Of course, you will have to choose whatever options you have according to your carrier. But what if you use more than one telecom service? The best way to enjoy the IPL experience through streaming is to opt for a plan with a higher data quota. We have, thus, compared a few plans from Jio, Vi, and Airtel to give you a fair idea of what to choose for streaming.

While Jio’s 3GB per day plans start at Rs 219, Vi offers 3GB on plans starting at Rs 359 and Airtel’s plans with 3GB daily data start at Rs 499. In our comparison, we found that Vi offers the maximum data cap in its plans, especially for the 28-day validity. While Jio offers additional data of up to 40GB through vouchers along with its prepaid plans, Vi is offering 2GB additional data and unlimited access to the internet during the night. Airtel is a little behind with no additional benefits. But this is applicable to only 4G tariffs. If you have Jio or Airtel and live in an area with a 5G network, you get unlimited data as long as your phone is latched onto a 5G network. This offer, unfortunately, is not applicable to Vi users because the operator is yet to roll out 5G services.

Below is a table that compares all 3GB per day plans from Jio, Vi, and Airtel, along with all the additional benefits you get by subscribing to any of the said plans.

 

Jio

Vi

Airtel

Recharge Pack

219

399

999

359

409

475

699

499

699

Validity

14 Days

28 Days

84 Days

28 Days

28 Days

28 Days

56 Days

28 Days

56 Days

Data/Day

3GB/Day

3GB/Day

3GB/Day

3GB/Day

3.5GB/day

4GB/Day

3GB/Day

3GB/day

3GB/day

Extra Data

2GB

6GB

40 GB

2GB (Data Delight)

2GB (Data Delight)

2GB (Data Delight)

2GB (Data Delight)

No

No

Unlimited 4G Data

NA

NA

NA

Night Time Unlimited Free Data- 12am to 6am

Night Time Unlimited Free Data- 12am to 6am

Night Time Unlimited Free Data- 12am to 6am

Night Time Unlimited Free Data- 12am to 6am

NA

NA

Data Rollover

NA

NA

NA

Weekend Data Rollover

Weekend Data Rollover

Weekend Data Rollover

Weekend Data Rollover

No

No

Unlimited Voice Calling

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

Unlimited

SMS

100/day

100/day

100/day

100/day

100/day

100/day

100/day

100/day

100/day

OTT Subscription

Jio CinemaJio TV

Jio CinemaJio TV

Jio CinemaJio TV

Vi Movies & TV

Vi Movies & TV

Vi Movies & TV

Vi Movies & TV

– Disney+Hotstar Mobile for 3– Xstream App- any 1 of the selected channels– Wynk Music

– Amazon prime membership for 56 days– Xstream App- any 1 of selected channels– Wynk Music

Extra Benefit

Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribersJio SecurityJio Cloud

Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribersJio SecurityJio Cloud

Unlimited 5G for eligible subscribersJio SecurityJio Cloud

NA

NA

NA

NA

– Unlimited 5G Data for eligible subscribers– Apollo 24X7– Rs. 100 Cashback on Fastag– Free Hello tunes

– Unlimited 5G Data– Apollo 24X7– Rs. 100 Cashback on Fastag– Free Hello tunes
  • Published Date: March 31, 2023 9:10 PM IST
