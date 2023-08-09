With increasing dependence on the internet, having a reliable and cost-effective mobile data plan is crucial for staying connected and productive. With a multitude of options available, it is essential to choose a plan that suits your data consumption needs. If your daily data requirement is about 2GB, you have several options to choose from. Among the leading telecom providers in India, Jio, Airtel, and Vi (formerly known as Vodafone Idea) offer a range of 2GB per day plans for a month’s validity that cater to different user requirements.

READ MORE How to buy and install a new Airtel Xstream AirFiber connection

Operator Plan Price Validity Benefits Jio Per day ₹299 28 days 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud Airtel Per day ₹299 28 days 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, and Hellotunes Vodafone Idea (Vi) Per day ₹299 28 days 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, Vi Movies and TV, Weekend Data Rollover, and Vi Hero Unlimited

All three operators offer similar benefits with their 2GB per day plans as highlighted above. The main difference is the price and the validity. Jio’s plan is the cheapest, but it has the shortest validity. Airtel’s plan is more expensive, but it has a longer validity. Vi’s plan is in between the two.

Ultimately, the best 2GB per day plan for you will depend on your individual needs and preferences. If you are looking for an affordable plan, then Jio is the way to go. If you want a longer validity, then Airtel is a better option. And if you want something in between, then Vi is a good choice.

Here is a more detailed comparison of the three plans:

Jio Rs 299 plan

2GB daily data

Unlimited voice calls

100 SMS/day

JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud

Validity: 28 days

This is the most affordable 2GB per day plan from Jio. It offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day, as well as access to Jio’s suite of apps. The validity is 28 days, which is the shortest of the three plans.

Airtel Rs 299 plan

2GB daily data

Unlimited voice calls

100 SMS/day

Airtel Xstream Premium

Wynk Music

Cashback on FASTag, Apollo, and Hellotunes

Validity: 28 days

Airtel’s Rs 299 plan is slightly more expensive than Jio’s plan, but it has a longer validity of 28 days. It also offers Airtel Xstream Premium, which is a subscription to a streaming service that includes movies, TV shows, and more.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rs 299 plan

1.5GB daily data

Unlimited voice calls

100 SMS/day

Vi Movies and TV

Weekend Data Rollover

Vi Hero Unlimited

Validity: 28 days

Vi’s Rs 299 plan is priced in between Jio’s and Airtel’s plans. It offers the same benefits as Airtel’s plan, but it also includes Vi Movies and TV, a subscription to a streaming service that includes movies, TV shows, and more. Vi also offers Weekend Data Rollover, which allows you to carry over unused data from weekdays to weekends.

Jio, Airtel, and Vi each have their strengths in offering 2GB per day data plans. Users should consider their data consumption habits, network quality requirements, and additional benefits while making a decision. With the intense competition in the market, these providers are constantly refining their plans to cater to diverse user needs, ensuring that consumers have many of choices to stay connected in an increasingly digital world.

— Nishtha Srivastava