As India fast-tracks 5G rollout, US prepares for 6G rollout ahead of China

The US government met with corporate leaders, technology officials and academic experts to develop strategies for upcoming 6G networks on Friday.

The US government is drawing up plans for the eventual use of 6G networks, hoping to give Washington a technological edge in the future amid concerns over China’s rapid advances in the telecommunications sector. The White House met with corporate leaders, technology officials and academic experts to develop strategies for upcoming 6G networks on Friday, senior US officials confirmed to multiple news outlets, RT reported. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus arrives in Ladakh, service now available in over 500 Indian cities

The administration seeks to “take the lessons learned from 5G about the importance of early involvement and resilience” and use them to develop a 6G network which “optimises performance, accessibility, and security”, one government staffer added. Also Read - Vodafone Idea rolls out Rs 181 plan for prepaid users: Check details

While 6G technology is still in its infancy and is likely years away from use by the general public, it is expected to be significantly faster than the current 5G networks, and to dramatically expand high-speed internet access across the globe, RT reported. Also Read - Airtel rolls outs its 5G Plus service in Andaman and Nicobar islands: Check availability

In late 2020, China successfully launched an experimental satellite carrying candidates for possible 6G technology, hoping to verify the performance of the 6G frequency band in space. Another administration official noted China’s technological gains in recent years, namely in the rollout of its own 5G network, saying Beijing had used the tech to advance national security goals and grow its global market share in the telecoms industry, RT reported.

Huawei is preparing for its own rollout of 6G technology and says it hopes to launch the ultra-fast networks by 2030. However, the Chinese company is debarred from trading with most countries, including India, where it cannot sell its 5G gear. Thus, the rollout of 6G technologies in India, which recently announced the launch of the first 6G testbed, and the US will depend on the likes of Samsung, Nokia, and Ericsson.

— Written with inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: April 22, 2023 3:35 PM IST
