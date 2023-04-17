After the two hiatus years of Covid 19 pandemic, people have started to travel again. A lot of them prefer to watch web series or shows on OTT platforms while commuting. Considering this, telecom companies have started to give complementary OTT platform subscriptions with their plans to attract customers. Most common OTT platform subscriptions being offered complementary to postpaid users include SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Zee5. Here, we have listed out some of the best postpaid plans under Rs 500 with OTT benefits for you. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus arrives in Ladakh, service now available in over 500 Indian cities

Here are the best postpaid plans with OTT benefits under Rs 500

Airtel Rs 499 postpaid plan

Airtel's postpaid plan at Rs 499 offers free calling, 100 SMS per day, 75GB of monthly data limit along with 200GB of data rollover facility. Additional data is offered at Rs 20 per GB. The plan gives complementary subscription to Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar and Airtel's own XStream subscription.

Airtel has one more postpaid plan under Rs 500 that is worth Rs 399. It offers similar benefits as Rs 499 plan but with 40GB of monthly data limit and no OTT platform subscriptions.

Vodafone Idea Rs 401 postpaid plan

Vodafone Idea has just one plan available under Rs 500. It is offered at a monthly rental of Rs 401. The plan gives unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day with 50GB of monthly data and additional data at Rs 20 per GB. Vodafone Idea offers data rollovers up to 200GB with complementary subscription to SonyLiv, Zee5 and its own Vi Movies and TV.

Jio offers two postpaid plans under Rs 500. They are worth Rs 299 and Rs 399. These plan offers unlimited calling and SMS with a monthly data limit of 30GB and 75GB respectively. However, they do not offer any OTT platform subscriptions.

Similarly, BSNL has two plans under Rs 500 that are available at Rs 199 and Rs 399 with unlimited calling and 25GB and 75GB of monthly data limit respectively. These plans also offer no complementary OTT subscription.

It is worth noting that Jio recently introduced three new add-on prepaid plans for mobile users in a bid to help them watch cricket on the go. These plans are worth Rs 219, Rs 399 and Rs 999 and they are aimed at cricket fans during the ongoing IPL season. You can check out details of these plans here.