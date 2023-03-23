Jio launches new prepaid plans with 3GB daily data, add-on plans to ring in Cricket Season

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced the launch of new prepaid tariff plans to ring in the Cricket season. The telecom company, which is leading the 5G deployment in the country, has introduced three plans worth Rs 219, Rs 399, and Rs 999 — all offering 3GB data per day, which the company thinks should be enough to stream the cricket league matches on mobile devices. Also Read - Airtel launches its 5G network in Kolkata, service now available in 26 cities in West Bengal

That being said, if you are using Jio’s 5G network, you will not be charged for data consumption. That means that you can stream matches in much higher quality without the fear of running out of data cap. “With truly unlimited True-5G data that comes with all the Cricket Plans, Jio users can watch live matches through multiple camera angles in 4K clarity across screens,” said Reliance Jio. Also Read - Jio 5G now available in 41 more cities, total number reaches 406

Jio Cricket Plans

Rs 219 – The lowest-value tariff plan that has been launched is worth Rs 219. It offers unlimited calls and 3GB of data per day for 14 days. When you recharge your number with this plan, you also become eligible for a Rs 25 voucher, which will offer you 2GB extra data on redemption. Also Read - Airtel introduces a new family postpaid plan, two new Airtel Black plans to take on Jio

Rs 399 – The mid-tier plan worth Rs 399 offers users 3GB of data per day and unlimited calls for 28 days. The total data you get under this plan is 84GB. Customers get a Rs 61 voucher free with this recharge plan that will offer them 6GB of data on redemption.

Rs 999 – If you want the maximum validity, you can go for the Rs 999 recharge plan that offers 3GB of daily data and unlimited calls for 84 days. The total data amount you get is 252GB. Along with this recharge plan, you get a Rs 241 voucher that offers you 40GB of data.

Besides the base plans, which offer you calling benefits, Jio has announced Cricket Add-On plans, as well. There is a Rs 222 plan that offers 50GB data for as long as your base plan’s validity, a Rs 444 plan that gives you 100GB data for 60 days, and a Rs 667 plan with 150GB data benefit for the validity of 90 days.