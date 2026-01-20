Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: best prepaid plans under Rs 300 compared for data, calls and validity

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam | Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Jan 20, 2026, 03:52 PM (IST)
Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea are the leading telecom companies in the country. Prepaid plans of every range are available in the portfolio of all three telecom operators. In this article, we are going to tell you in detail about these recharge plans under Rs 300, in which you are getting subscriptions from superfast data to premium apps. Let’s take a look at these prepaid packs.
Jio is offering unlimited calling in this prepaid plan. It offers 1.5GB 5G data along with 100 SMS per day. At the same time, this recharge plan comes with monthly based validity. It offers subscriptions to Jio Cloud, Cinema, and TV.
The time limit of this prepaid plan is 28 days. This pack gives 2GB of data daily. It offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS daily. Apart from this, Jio TV, Cinema and Cloud subscriptions are being given free in this recharge pack.
Airtel users are getting 1.5GB of data daily in this prepaid plan along with 100 SMS. Unlimited calling is also available in it. Additionally, you also get a subscription to Apollo 24/7, Wink Music, and Hello Tune for free under this plan. Its validity is 28 days.
The validity of this prepaid plan of Vodafone Idea is 28 days. Unlimited calling is available in this pack. It offers 1GB of data and 100 daily. Also, access to live TV and a subscription to Vi Movies are available for free in the pack.
This prepaid plan of Vodafone Idea offers unlimited calling and 1.5GB of data per day. With this, 3GB of additional data is being given. In this, weekend data rollover and access to Binge All Night are also available. Also, a subscription to Vi Movie and Live TV is available for free. The validity of this pack is 28 days.
|Telecom Operator
|Plan Price (INR)
|Validity
|Daily Data Allowance
|Calling
|SMS per Day
|Additional Benefits
|Jio
|299
|28 days
|2GB
|Unlimited
|100
|Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud subscriptions
|Airtel
|299
|28 days
|1.5GB
|Unlimited
|100
|Apollo 24/7, Wynk Music, and Hello Tune subscriptions
|Vodafone Idea
|299
|28 days
|1.5GB
|Unlimited
|Not in source
|3GB extra data, Weekend data rollover, Binge All Night, Vi Movies, and Live TV subscription
|Vodafone Idea
|296
|28 days
|1GB
|Unlimited
|100
|Vi Movies and Live TV subscription
|Jio
|259
|Monthly
|1.5GB
|Unlimited
|100
|Jio Cloud, Jio Cinema, and Jio TV subscriptions
