Airtel introduces new postpaid plans in India: Check details

Airtel introduces a new family postpaid plan, two new Airtel Black plans to take on Jio

Telecom

Airtel has introduced a bunch of new plans for its postpaid subscribers in the country. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Highlights

  • Airtel has introduced a new family plan for its users.
  • Airtel has introduced two new Airtel Black plans.
  • All of Airtel’s plans are targeted at its postpaid users.
Airtel Recharge Plans

Airtel today a bunch of new plans for its subscribers in the country. The company has introduced a new family plan worth Rs 599 for its postpaid subscribers in the country. In addition to introducing a new family plan, the telecom giant has also introduced two new Airtel Black plans worth Rs799 and Rs 998 for its subscribers, ET Telecom reported. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches 5G services in 27 more cities: Check the full list here

This announcement comes just a few days after Airtel announced unlimited 5G data for all its postpaid subscribers and prepaid subscribers who recharge their phone numbers with a minimum recharge value of Rs 239. Also Read - Jio says its True 5G network is available in 304 Indian cities: Check availability

Airtel Rs 599 family postpaid plan details

This plan comes with a monthly rental of Rs 599 and it offers a total of 75GB of data with data rollover facility. In addition to that, this plan also offers 100 SMS, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. It includes one regular connection and one free family add-on connection. Also Read - Jio rolls out True 5G network in Haridwar; now available in 226 cities in India

Additionally, subscribers get access to Amazon Prime membership for six months at no extra cost, Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one year at no extra cost, handset protection, Xstream Mobile Pack and Wynk premium.

Airtel Black Rs 799 plan details

This postpaid plan includes two connections — one regular and one add-on and it offers a total of 105GB of data along with unlimited local and STD calls. Apart from this, suscribers also get access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and access to over 12 OTT apps as a part of Airtel XStream app, which includes SonyLiv, Lions Gate, Eros Now, and HoiChoi among others.

Airtel Black Rs 998 plan details

This postpaid plan includes two connections — one regular and one add-on and it offers a total of 105GB of data along with unlimited local and STD calls. It also offers a fiber and landline connection with unlimited calls, unlimited calls and data speed up to 40mbps.

In addition to this this, subscribers of this plan will also get access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and access to over 12 OTT apps as a part of Airtel XStream app, which includes SonyLiv, Lions Gate, Shermaroo, Eros Now, Ultra and HoiChoi among others.

It is worth noting that the announcement comes shortly after Jio introduced its own family plans for postpaid subscribers.

  • Published Date: March 20, 2023 6:01 PM IST
