Sony India has today announced the launch of its Bravia X80L television series in India. The newly launched series is available in two sizes- 43-inch and 53-inch. Bravia X80L in 85-inch will come soon, as per the company. Also Read - Panasonic launches new range of Google TVs in India: Check price, specifications here

Sony X80L series has an LCD and 32GB onboard storage. It runs on the Android operating system and supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth version 4.2. Also Read - OnePlus TV 40 Y1S goes on sale in India: Check price, specs and availability

Sony Bravia X80L series price and availability

Sony Bravia X80L series is currently available in two sizes in India. The 43-inch model is called KD-43X80L and it will be available for Rs 99,900 from April 19, 2023, onwards. In addition to this, the 50-inch model is called KD-50X80L, which will be available for Rs 114,900 from April 19, 2023, onwards.

Sony has announced that it will also launch an 85-inch model called KD-85X80L under the series but it did not give any information on its price and availability.

Sony Bravia X80L series specification

Dimension

Sony Bravia KD-43X80L (43-inch) has a length of 37.95-inch, a width of 22.16-inch and a thickness of 2.71-inch and weighs 10.1kg.

Sony Bravia KD-50X80L (50-inch) has a length of 44.05-inch, a width of 25.51-inch and a thickness of 2.75-inch and weighs 12.4kg.

Display

Sony Bravia X80L series comes with an LCD of 3840 x 2160- pixel resolution with a refresh rate of 50Hz.

The TVs feature HDR10, Dolby Vision, Triluminos Pro and Live colour technology for colour enhancement. It has an Object-based HDR remaster and Dynamic contrast enhancer for contrast enhancement.

Sound

Sony Bravia X80L series comes with two full-range 10W Bass Reflex speakers. It has Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos support.

Connectivity

Sony Bravia X80L series supports Wi-Fi 5 and 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi frequency band. It has one Ethernet input on the side and Bluetooth version 4.2.

It has a built-in Chromecast, Apple Airplay and Homekit. The TVs offer four HDMI inputs, one digital audio output and one headphone output. Further, it has two USB ports on the side.

Software

Sony Bravia X80L series runs on the Android TV operating system and has got smart TV support from Google TV. It has onboard storage of 32GB and comes with a built-in mic and supports voice search.

With Auto Low Latency Mode in HDMI 2.1, Sony Bravia X80L recognises when a console is connected and powered on and automatically switches to low latency mode.

Camera

Sony Bravia X80L series has support for BRAVIA CAM, which is sold separately. It recognizes viewers in the room and how far they are from the TV, then adjusts sound and picture settings accordingly.