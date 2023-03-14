comscore Redmi Smart Fire TV with 32-inch panel, Dolby Audio speakers launched Price in India, Redmi Smart Fire TV with 32-inch panel, Dolby Audio speakers launched Reviews and Specs (14th March 2023) | Techlusive India
Redmi Smart Fire TV with 32-inch panel, Dolby Audio speakers launched

The Redmi Smart Fire TV comes with a 32-inch HD-ready panel with support for 16 million colours and Dolby Audio-tuned speakers.

Redmi has launched a new smart television in India that uses Amazon’s Fire TV OS instead of Google’s Android TV, which you find in most smart televisions. The Redmi Smart Fire TV is an entry-level television that uses a 32-inch panel, stereo speakers, and the power of Fire TV OS to deliver you “a seamless streaming experience.” It is essentially a Fire TV Stick with a screen, which also means you get access to Amazon Alexa. Also Read - New Redmi Smart TV with Fire OS 7 to launch on March 14 in India

This is not a first-of-a-kind television though. Amazon partners with television brands to make Fire TV OS mainstream in a bid to take on Google, which dominates the smart TV OS industry. Fire TV OS has, for most of the time since its inception, been confined to Amazon’s own devices such as Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube. In isolation, an Amazon Fire TV OS-powered television can offer you a good smart television experience with the goodness of Alexa to do things for you.

However, since Amazon does not have an IoT ecosystem as good as Google’s it may be difficult for users to control devices in a smart home setup. That is because Android OS, which dominates the Indian smartphone market, comes preloaded with Google Assistant, which is also enabled by default. Unless you change your default digital voice assistant to Amazon Alexa on your phone, you cannot easily use your phone to communicate with the television. If you use Nest devices at home, for instance, the Google Nest Hub, it will also be difficult to make devices communicate with each other. That said, if you use Echo devices, ordering Alexa to do things for you in your home should be an enjoyable experience.

Redmi Smart Fire TV specifications and price

The Redmi Smart Fire TV comes with a 32-inch HD-ready panel with support for 16 million colours, which, with the help of an in-house image-processing algorithm called Vivid Picture Engine (VPE), offers a good viewing experience. There are 20W speakers tuned by Dolby Audio, as well as with support for DTS-HD and DTS: Virtual X technology. The Redmi Smart Fire TV uses an all-in-one remote control that has a voice-control button for Alexa, along with others to control playback, volume, and open apps on the TV directly.

Powering the television is a 64-bit quad-core processor paired with a Mali G31 MP2 processor for a “jitter-free and seamless consumption of content.” You get dual-band Wi-Fi, AirPlay, Miracast, Bluetooth 5.0, two HDMI ports with one featuring ARC, two USB ports, an AV port, and an earphone port for connectivity on the television.

The Redmi Smart Fire TV costs Rs 13,999 and will be available on the Xiaomi India website and Amazon India’s store. For a limited time, Redmi will sell the television at an introductory price of Rs 11,999, including an additional offer of Rs 1,000.

  Published Date: March 14, 2023 3:21 PM IST
