LG Electronics on Wednesday announced the launch of its highly-anticipated 2023 OLED TV line-up in India, including the massive 246 cm (97-inch) TV. According to the company, the price starts from Rs 1,19,990 for OLED42C3 per unit to Rs 75,00,000 for Rollable TV per unit. Also Read - Apple to rely on Samsung, LG as it switches from OLED to microLED displays: Report

The 2023 LG OLED line-up includes 21 models across different variants, including the 8K OLED Z3 series, OLED evo Gallery edition G3 Series, OLED evo C3 series, OLED B3 and A3 series TVs. Also Read - Google drops support for third-party smart display: Here’s what that means for you

“By introducing innovative features and expanding our OLED TV portfolio to cater to diverse consumer segments, we are reaffirming LG’s position as a leader in the premium TV market. With this new range, we are confident to further solidify our market dominance in OLED TV technology,” Hong Ju Jeon MD- LG Electronics India, said in a statement.

LG’s new line-up also welcomes a different range of OLED TV screen size selections from the smallest display of 106 cm (42-inch) to the largest 246 cm (97-inch) to fulfil their consumers’ requirements. The G3 OLED evo series are available in 139 cm (55-inch), 164 cm (65-inch) and 195 cm (77-inch). G3 comes with an aesthetic upgrade via the introduction of the ultra-seamless One Wall Design.

The new line-up of OLED TVs comes with the latest version of webOS which offers a refreshed, more personalised user experience. Moreover, this year’s models offer a redesigned user interface (UI) with All New Home, which provides a wealth of personalisation options and more convenience.

The company also mentioned that the LG OLED TVs continue to support the image and audio-enhancing capabilities of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, offering a truly immersive home cinema experience.

The OLED TVs also come equipped with the Game Optimiser which allows users to quickly select and switch between gaming-specific features.

