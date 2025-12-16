Apple’s 20th Anniversary iPhone May Go Fully Bezel-Less: What To Expect

Apple’s iPhone turns 20 in 2027, and if the latest reports are true by any chance, the company is planning a major design shift. According to multiple reports, Apple is working on a fully bezel-less iPhone for its 20th anniversary – a device that could finally deliver a true all-screen experience. Also Read: Apple Is Bringing This Change To The App Store In 2026

While Apple has been shrinking bezels year after year, this model could take things a step further by removing them almost entirely. Reports suggest that Apple is developing a new OLED display that bends over all four edges of the phone. This four-sided bending technology would allow the screen to wrap around the chassis, which would create the illusion that there are no visible bezels at all.

Apple is said to be working with both Samsung Display and LG Display on this panel. Among the two, LG Display appears to be moving faster and is reportedly placing equipment orders to support production. Samsung Display, meanwhile, is said to be taking a more cautious approach.

Is It Difficult?

Making a bezel-less iPhone isn’t just about looks. Sources say Apple needs to solve several technical challenges, including:

Bending the panel circuitry without affecting durability

Developing an even thinner protective layer for the OLED panel

Hiding Face ID components under the display

The under-display Face ID system is particularly important. If Apple manages this, the phone could ship without a notch or Dynamic Island, giving it a clean, uninterrupted front design.

iPhone 20: When could it launch?

Earlier rumours suggested this display might debut with the iPhone 18 series, but development challenges appear to have pushed the timeline back. Now, 2027 lines up neatly with the iPhone’s 20th anniversary.

Some analysts even believe Apple could skip the “iPhone 19” name altogether and jump straight to iPhone 20 to highlight the milestone. There are also claims that the launch could happen in early 2027, closer to the original iPhone’s debut date.